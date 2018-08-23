Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nowhere does the name Scapegoat Hill feel more appropriate than perched in the beer garden of the village’s only pub.

Looking down on the Colne Valley from a bench in front of The Scape House Inn we sipped pints as the light dimmed on the fields below us.

At 6.30pm on a Tuesday the atmosphere was already merry with a mix of dinner guests and regular drinkers dropping in for a chinwag.

Perusing the massive menu we found so much more than just token pub food offerings.

Sure, there was a ‘pub favourite’s section – I was even tempted to order from it when a battered fish that would barely fit on a dustbin lid was carried past my head – but there was also a ‘main course’, a ‘grill’, a ‘burgers’, a ‘tapas’ and a ‘children’s’ section.

The tapas menu - available Tuesday to Thursday from 5pm to 8.30pm - changes weekly with a different style each week.

This week’s theme was Sicilian and that was good enough for Hannah who ordered three dishes for £15. They were; garlic mushrooms under a puff pastry cloche; grilled goats cheese with a pesto-pinenut crumb and tomato and caper chutney; and beef carpaccio seared steak with peppercorn and mustard crust, parmesan shavings and rocket.

Hannah devoured the goats cheese as people who like goats cheese generally do – but said the crumb and chutney were pleasant additions, contributing crunch and tangy punch respectively.

I ate most of the carpaccio, which was rich, raw beef flattened to velvety discs. I didn’t think it needed much of the parmesan or rocket but that was easily avoided. The crust provided a welcome bite alongside the richness of the meat but came nowhere near to overshadowing the main attraction – thank goodness.

Hannah prepared for her adventurous Sicilian tapas selection with a tasty safety – homemade soup of the day, which was carrot and coriander.

For my part I stuck to the main menu – specifically the ‘main course’ and ‘starter’ sections.

The trio of Old English cheese croquettes with crispy bacon was good enough for me and looked stunning arranged on a black slate with bright green pea cream spreading into shallow pool all around it. Hot cheese melted out from both halves of each croquette when I cut into them, swallowing the thick curls of bacon like yellow lava.

Next I chose the halloumi, sweet potato and spinach curry with pilau rice and garlic and coriander naan. This was an odd choice for me but I’m trying to get away from the idea than no meat means no real meal.

The rice and the naan were just OK but the curry itself was fantastic. The potato and halloumi each offered contrasting textures and flavours as the bases of the curry – and there were generous heaps of both. The whole dish was happily hot with fresh chilli as well. Winner, winner, no chicken in my dinner.

By the end of evening I was so full all I wanted was an Appletiser.

It was carried to the table by one of the friendly, no-fuss waitresses – along with the night’s bill for £49.75.

As we left The Scape House Inn it still felt like your friendly village pub – warm, happy and humming.

By then though, we knew that was just a jolly front for a seriously good restaurant.

The Scape House Inn Factbox

Address: 74 High St, Golcar, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield HD7 4NJ

Phone: 01484 766582

Website: http://www.scapehouse.co.uk/

Bill: £49.75

Opening hours: 12-8.30pm everyday

Children: Yes

Would you go again? Yes