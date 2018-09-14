Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shama Balti has a lot to live up to. Top-rated customer reviews on Trip Advisor, doubly nominated in the English Curry Awards 2018 and some big claims on its own website.

“We don’t just make curries, we make people’s days,” says the restaurant’s website.

And “Your first visit to Shama Huddersfield may be one of the best experiences you receive from a restaurant.”

Or “We are Huddersfield’s number one go-to place for curries (based on a customer survey).”

Crikey. There’s nothing like being confident in your business.

Everyone’s a food critic these days so to come out on top in online food reviews is pretty impressive.

On Trip Advisor Shama, based in the cavernous former Regent cinema in Fartown, gets more than 4.5 out of five with 69% rating their experience as “excellent.”

Customers aren’t just customers, they are fans – groupies even. Once a Shama always a Shama.

People swear by Shama but when a restaurant makes such bold claims – dare I call them boasts? – they have to live up to the hype, every time.

So, is Shama all it’s cracked up to be or is it a case of style over substance?

We’d never eaten at Shama so I went with an open mind but high expectations and what did I find? A restaurant that delivered on its promises, right from walking through the door.

My partner Sian and I were greeted immediately which is always a good sign. We hadn’t booked, which wasn’t a problem, and were invited to take a seat on the big sofas and browse the menus.

Shama these days is a bring-your-own for alcohol (we knew that but we hadn’t) and the mocktails caught my eye straightaway.

Our server recommended the pino colada, which I accepted, and Sian had the strawberry mockiri. The pino was a cooling choice for the heat to come.

The friendly server was only too happy to make recommendations and explain the menu. Good start.

By the time we’d ordered, a table was ready and we were led through into the huge restaurant.

It was warm and comfortable and the place had a homely, relaxed atmosphere about it despite its size. We were seated in an alcove, almost a private booth, on bench seats. Much better than many “intimate” Indian restaurants where you get far too close to your neighbours for comfort. Room to breathe, and loosen your belt which I had to do later.

For starters it was the Fish Pakora (£3.95) for me. Made with what was described as Shama’s own unique batter it tasted great. Deep fried it was softer than traditional batter. Delicious.

Sian had the Lamb Chops Sizzler (£4.25) – which was a real plateful – with a deep, spicy flavour.

It’s easy to stick with the old familiar when it comes to curries but you really have to try something different.

I always look for the ‘specials’ on the basis that they will be, erm, ‘special.’ All chefs want to show off their best and why not?

So it was the Samundri Special (£9.95) for me. I stayed with the fish theme and this dish is a combination of fish (no bones), prawns and king prawns (a favourite of mine) cooked in a rich sauce.

The waiter said it was medium strength and I wanted something a bit hotter. So madras strength it was. Verdict: Yes, it was special and the plate was wiped spotlessly clean with a garlic naan.

Sian chose the Chicken Tikka Saag (£8.45) – chunks of tender spicy chicken with spinach – and loved it.

As a garlic fan her only complaint was that the garlic naan wasn’t garlicky enough. Think she’d be happy with a plate of garlic!

So overall (garlic apart) is Shama the best Indian in Huddersfield, as the legend goes?

Well if it isn’t it’s pretty close. Leaving aside the food, the restaurant experience was really great from start to finish.

And the finish melted Sian’s heart. As we left the server handed Sian a single red rose. Aww, I’m sure they do that for all the girls.

The downside of that for me was the inevitable question when we got home. “When was the last time you bought me roses?”

It’s been a while, I admit. So what will come first - a return visit to Shama or a bunch of roses for Sian? Answers on a postcard please.

Shama Balti

274 Bradford Road, Fartown, HD1 6LJ

Tel: 01484 535037

Website: www.shamabalti.co.uk

Opening hours: Mon-Sat 5pm-11pm and Sun 3pm-10pm

Children: Welcome

The bill: £31.40 (excluding drinks)

Would you back: Oh yes.