Coffee chain Starbucks is getting closer to opening the doors of its new Huddersfield restaurant.

The global business is one of four food and drink chains set to open new outlets this month at Leeds Road Retail Park – the others being Burger King, sandwich chain Subway and baker Greggs.

All four are due to open their doors in March.

External work on the new Burger King drive-thru fronting Leeds Road is nearing completion.

The drive-thru, which is set to create up to 50 jobs, includes a 2,500 sq ft restaurant with seating area, staff area, customer toilets, kitchen, pay point and collection point and a 25-space car park.

Vehicle entry and exit will be from the retail park rather than directly from Leeds Road to reduce possible congestion caused by vehicles tailing back along Leeds Road.

Starbucks, Greggs and Subway will occupy three new units at the retail park – on land previously occupied by an Indian restaurant and on part of the existing car park close to the junction of Leeds Road and Bradley Mills Road.

Greggs and Subway will each occupy 1,200 sq ft units while Starbucks will have 2,000 sq ft of space.

Their arrival reinforces Leeds Road’s reputation for fast food outlets – with McDonald’s, KFC and coffee giant Costa already in place. Costa has sites at the Odeon Cinema alongside the John Smith’s Stadium and at Hillhouse Lane.

It also provides a boost for the retail park, where traders include Argos, B&Q, Home Bargains, Office Outlet and Wren Kitchens.

Greggs already has a number of branches in Huddersfield town centre – at the Piazza, Kingsgate, New Street and the bus station at Upperhead Row – as well Aspley, Bradley, Birchencliffe. Brighouse, Liversedge and Ravensthorpe.

Subway has outlets at Market Place and King Street in the town centre and at Moldgreen, Marsh and Linthwaite.