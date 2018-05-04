Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of The Watermill Lounge Bar in Slaithwaite have apologised to customers after making a decision to close the business.

A spokesman for the Station Road business said the decision to close had been taken following recent issues with the extraction system.

Last year the council told the business that a proposed ventilation system wouldn’t adequately deal with odours and would be too noisy for residents, according to council documents.

The bar’s owners said they had tried hard to sort out the extraction system issues but it hadn’t worked out.

Originally opened as a restaurant, the business later stopped serving food apart from Sundays, focusing instead on bar sales, gin tasting events and parties.

In a statement, a Watermill spokesman said: “We are sorry. It is with a heavy heart that after all the hard work and effort we have put in over the last few years, we have decided to close The Watermill.

“Due to all the issues we have had recently with the extraction system and having to try and overcome it all, it has proved not viable as a business to keep running it how we are.”

However, the spokesman said they had plans for “something new and exciting” which was “coming soon.”

The new venture would have a new name and be the only one of its kind in the village, he added.

“We will be sorting a new Facebook page, other social media and a website. But, for now, keep watching this space for more information coming very soon...”

The Examiner approached the business for further comment but they declined to say any more.

A spokesman declined to say whether customers with Watermill gift vouchers would be able to redeem them at the proposed new venture.

The Watermill was opened in January 2016 by Trisha Bower, who runs the nearby Commercial pub, with her daughter Ella Bower as manager.

Customers took to Facebook to express their disappointment at the news of the closure.

One said: “Such a shame. Your restaurant food was gorgeous. Good luck in whatever comes next.”

Another added: “Good luck in your new venture. It is such a shame things did not work out as a restaurant as we enjoyed coming. Will wait to see what you have planned next.”