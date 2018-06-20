The video will start in 8 Cancel

The first details of which companies will be appearing at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 have been released.

Not-for-profit events firm Huddersfield Live, which is run by a group of Huddersfield business owners, is organising the event which runs from August 2-5.

It offers top-notch food and drink from all corners of the world plus live music and entertainment, with 125,000 attending last year.

Event director Sam Watt, who is landlady of The Star, Folly Hall, said she hoped the landmark event would prove as popular as ever.

She said: “Huddersfield Live! is a group of people from Huddersfield doing something in Huddersfield for the people of Huddersfield. I’m very much looking forward to it.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our town and we have had hundreds of people apply for stalls and we have had to whittle the list down.

“There will be more than 100 stalls in St George’s Square. Last year we had an incredible 125,000 people attend which shows just how big this festival is.”

Beginning in 2003 as a relatively modest collection of stalls, Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has become Huddersfield’s premier festival attracting more than 100,000 visitors to a whole host of stalls selling everything from traditional pies and sausages to spicy African and Asian food, real ale and artisan gin.

