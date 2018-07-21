Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Breakfast.

What an absolutely marvellous word.

And what an absolutely marvellous thing is a breakfast.

Properly done, it really is the best meal of the day.

My dear late father would always insist on a proper breakfast before getting anything done, even if this meant us all watching him demolish a bacon and egg roll in some regional airport at 5am.

My wife and I are sadly very naughty when it comes to loading up on energy in the mornings.

For her, a cup of green tea and for me a quadruple espresso.

My dad would scowl disapprovingly at such nonsense and return to his hash browns.

I know it’s not the way to start the day.

Yet, when we’re away on holiday, breakfast becomes a treat, a feast, and a challenge.

A good full English is one of our nation’s finest contributions to global culture, and there’s not much to beat a buffet of well-prepared breakfast deliciousness.

Fat porky sausages, crisp-fried black pudding, golden-edged back bacon, sautéed wedges of mushroom, slow-grilled tomatoes and eggs of all kinds.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

This, accompanied by a pot of properly-brewed coffee and followed by a few slices of thin toast and marmalade, and one can face the day at full capacity.

Or go and have a lie down by the pool, which is what happens more often.

Over the years, I’ve become fascinated by breakfasts around the world.

Having been fortunate to travel extensively across the globe, it’s amazing to see what other countries and cultures enjoy as their first meal of the day.

France, with its Viennoiserie and patisserie, or Germany with its cold meats and cheeses.

Italy adores its coffee and pastries, and then there’s America’s wonderfully loud, noisy cornucopia of cuisines – the hashes, the fluffy pancakes, muffins as big as a baby’s head, crisp bacon by the pound, sunny-side eggs drizzled with maple syrup, and gallons of orange juice.

Or perhaps a kale smoothie if you’re feeling metropolitan.

But what do they eat elsewhere?

What does a Filipino enjoy before leaving the house?

What do homesick Bolivians look forward to getting home to?

What’s on breakfast tables in Burundi, or Venezuela or Vanuatu?

My quest continues, evidently.

But one breakfast dish I recently encountered is Akoori, a wonderful Parsi dish from Gujarat in India, but now eaten pretty much all over the subcontinent in some form or other.

It’s an amazingly simple dish to knock up, but so very satisfying, and one that I decided, had I ample time in a morning, I would be tempted to cook for myself every day.

Essentially it’s spicy scrambled eggs, emboldened with chilis, onions and garlic, and finished with lots of fragrant coriander, along with soft chapatis to fold and scoop the eggs with.

I’ve no idea if it’s acceptable behaviour, but I fancied something sweet and pickle-y alongside, so, though it may be heretical, I’ve added a recipe for a rather toothsome tomato relish I like making.

You could use mango chutney or a nice ferocious lime pickle.

I know there’s a bit of prep here, so maybe leave this one for the weekend, and enjoy a wonderful spicy breakfast to start your day a different way.

Akoori With Chapatis and Tomato Chutney

(serves 4)

For the eggs:

Eight fresh, free-range eggs

One large red onion, finely chopped

Two cloves garlic, minced

Two small hot green chilis, shredded finely

One tsp Masala chat powder (or your favourite curry spice mix)

One small bunch fresh coriander

Clarified butter or ghee

Maldon salt

For the chapatis:

250g chapati flour (strong brown flour will work too)

125ml water

A pinch of Maldon salt

For the chutney:

800g ripe tomatoes

30ml sunflower oil

Two tsp black onion seeds

One tsp hot chili powder

100g unrefined light muscovado sugar

A splash of white wine vinegar

To make the chutney:

1. Bring a pan of water to the boil.

Score a cross at the base of each tomato and pop them into the boiling water for 30-45 seconds.

2. Drain and plunge into iced water until completely cold.

Remove the skins and cut into quarters.

Remove the seeds and dice the flesh, setting it in a bowl to one side.

3.Heat the oil gently in a deep saucepan.

Sizzle the onion seeds briefly, then add the tomato dice and bring to a bubbling boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 30-45 minutes until well broken down.

Add the chili powder and sugar and simmer for a further 20 minutes.

4. Decant into sterilised jars and cool until ready to use.

It’s best made at least a week in advance, and will keep for several weeks in the fridge.

It will not last that long – it’s wonderful on a cheese sandwich.

Now for the chapatis:

1. Put the flour and salt in a bowl.

Add enough water to bring the mixture together to form a soft dough.

Knead the dough on a lightly-floured surface for five minutes.

2. Cover the dough with clingfilm and leave it to rest for at least 15 minutes.

On a lightly-floured surface, cut the dough into four pieces and roll each piece into a ball.

Take a ball of dough, press it into a rough disc with your fingers, then roll it out into a thin disc a few millimetres thick.

3. Set a large dry frying pan over a medium-high heat and slide in a chapati.

Once a few large bubbles appear, flip the chapati over and cook for about 30 seconds.

Essentially, you want a little bit of charring in places, and an overall mid-brown colouring.

4. Place each finished chapati on a plate under a clean teatowel as you process the rest of the dough.

To reheat, sprinkle each chapati with a little water and wrap in foil, warming in a medium oven.

To prepare the eggs:

1. Heat a large dollop of ghee or clarified butter in a suitable frying pan, and gently sizzle the onion, garlic and green chili for about 10 minutes.

Add a teaspoon or two of spice and allow it to cook out a little, to release the flavoursome oils.

2. Beat the eggs lightly with a pinch of salt and pour into the sizzling onions.

Stir gently and scramble the eggs into lovely big folds, but don’t over cook the eggs – remove them from the direct heat before they’re fully cooked as they will finish in the heat of the pan.

3. Chop the coriander and quickly toss through the eggs, before serving immediately with the warm chapatis and a dollop of chutney.