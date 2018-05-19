Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As our summer gets off to a rather inconsistent start – no news there – our own native ingredients begin to slowly appear on the shelves.

It’s lovely to see home-grown stuff in the shops and supermarkets, and I’m glad of the recent resurgence in the championing of great British ingredients because when we’re on top of our game, we grow some of the most wonderful and unique food available, some of which is the envy of the world.

January and February gave us the wonderful, if brief, Yorkshire rhubarb season, and those little stalks went flying around the world to appear on the tables of some very swanky joints, I can tell you.

New York, Tokyo, Paris; everyone wanted some of that unmistakeable pink delight, grown right there, just outside Castleford. And now, as we approach the end of May, two of the ingredients we should be so proud of are reaching their maximum potential.

Next week, we’ll be turning our attention to the delights of British asparagus (along with its great friend, the Jersey Royal potato – also approaching its high season), but this week it’s the great British strawberry. So, what to do with strawberries?

Well, I’m a bit fussy, to be honest. I don’t personally find the combination of chocolate with strawberries remotely appetising, I’m afraid.

I’m quite happy to swim against the tide on this one – I think it masks the fruit flavours of the strawberries and stops the chocolate from melting in that slow, luxurious way it was made to do.

I’ll maybe allow the more neutral white chocolate a pass here – mousses and ice-creams seem to work well, but ‘proper’ chocolate is a non-starter in my kitchen.

No, I like to keep it simple, showing off the fruit at its piquant, perfumed best. And that essentially means doing very little to it.

Often I’ll macerate sliced or diced strawbs with a splash of lemon or lime juice and a pinch of sugar to make a fresh compote for spooning over cake-y things or mousses and creams.

Jellies, too, are a great way to capture the fruit at its ripest. But today I’m going full-on retro, making a classic panna cotta, that reliable 1990s pud, albeit one made with a little buttermilk, introducing a sharp element which sits well against the sweet fruit.

I’m roasting a few strawberries, too, to concentrate the sugars (adding a little jammy note) and offer a textural contrast.

And regular readers will know that I like a cereal-y baked element to my fruity dishes usually, and here’s no exception.

To complement the retro nature of the panna cotta, I thought of going straight to the classic accompaniment, the brandy snap.

Once you’d see them all over the place (especially in Grandma’s biscuit tin) but they appear to have fallen out of favour somewhat, which is a shame.

That crisp / chewy combination with a prickle of sweet ginger is absolutely ideal for sitting alongside our beautiful British strawberries and cool, creamy cotta.

Serves four

For the panna cottas:

Three leaves of gelatine

25g unrefined golden caster sugar

125ml milk

125ml double cream

250ml buttermilk

One vanilla pod

For the brandy snaps:

50g butter

50g unrefined light muscovado sugar

50g golden syrup

50g plain flour, sifted

¼ tsp ground ginger

The grated zest of half a lemon and a splash of the juice

One tsp brandy

sunflower or vegetable oil, for greasing

baking parchment

For the strawberries:

Two 400g punnets British strawberries

A little unrefined golden caster sugar

The juice of a lemon

Extras:

Four dariole moulds or suitable ramekins

baking parchment

Mint, or thyme, for garnish

First, let’s make the panna cottas; Soak the gelatine leaves in a jug of cold water. Spoon the buttermilk into a large bowl. Split the vanilla pod and scrape out the seeds. As the gelatine softens, gently heat the double cream and milk in a pan, along with the vanilla pod, its seeds, and the sugar. When the sugar has dissolved, and the liquid is just about to boil, remove from the heat. Squeeze the gelatine dry and carefully stir into the cream until dissolved. Strain the pan into the buttermilk, and stir well until the mixture is fully homogenised.

Pour even amounts into the dariole moulds and carefully transfer to the fridge to set, while you start on the brandy snaps; preheat the oven to 180ºC / Gas 4 and line two flat baking trays with sheets of parchment. Put the butter, sugar and golden syrup in a saucepan and heat gently until melted. Add the lemon zest and juice and the brandy and remove from the heat. Sift the flour and ginger into a bowl and make a shallow well in the centre.

Pour in the butter mixture and whisk into the flour until the mixture is smooth and fully mixed. Spoon teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto the baking trays, leaving plenty of room for expansion. Cook in batches for 8 – 10 mins until they take on a deep golden brown colour.

Leave them to cool for a minute before shaping, either wrapping around a willing finger to make cylinders, or laying over a wooden spoon handle to form a loose ‘taco’ shape. Store in an airtight container.

Now for the strawberries; take about three-quarters of one punnet, top them and slice in two lengthways. Toss the fruit with a little sugar and lemon juice. Spread on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.

Roast the strawbs at 180°C for 25 to 30 minutes, tossing occasionally, until the juices become slightly sticky. Remove from the tray and chill completely. Trim and slice the remaining strawberries and fold the two fruits together. Chill until required.

To serve, fill a bowl with some warm water, and carefully unmould your panna cottas by quickly dipping the darioles in the warm water and inverting them onto a serving plate or bowl. A quick downward shake should pop the panna cotta loose.

Tidy the plate and spoon some strawberry mixture alongside the panna cotta.

Top each plate with a brandy snap and a little mint or fresh thyme for garnish.