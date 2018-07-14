Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I had to think twice about this recipe. The weather, relentless in its heat, isn’t encouraging me to spend much time at the stoves right now. To be honest, I’m spending a lot of time standing in front of the open fridge or arranging the house’s collection of fans into some sort of heat-removing vortex, rather than sizzling and grilling. However, you can only eat so much salad, and I’d scheduled this recipe for this week, so we must be brave and persevere.

I’m indebted to my friend, food writer Sarah Beattie, for this recipe – it popped up in her Facebook timeline and I was intrigued by the little cups made of crushed nuts. Her recipe was a savoury one, the little cups filled with creamy, garlic-y mushrooms, and while that sounds absolutely incredible (I’ll be returning to it, definitely), I was taken with the idea of sweetening the recipe and combining two ingredients that work so very well together – hazelnuts and chocolate.

When it comes to desserts, there are few combinations as completely satisfying as hazelnuts and chocolate. The hazelnut, for me the best nut of all, with its rich perfume and flavour, sits so well with the luscious enveloping taste and feel of dark or milk chocolate. Think of a rich chocolate cake with a crunchy praline buttercream, or a rich, almost chewy hazelnut gelato with a decadent drizzle of molten chocolate sauce. It’s in a lot of our favourite biscuits and chocolate bars for a reason – the combination is a winner. And so, I thought I’d like to fill the nut cups with a lovely old-school rich chocolate mousse, one of those with that vaguely chewy texture that suggests the inclusion of butter, and which we don’t make much of these days.

Chocolate mousse is a brilliant dessert, and I can’t quite see how it’s fallen out of favour so much since its Imperial phase in the 70s and 80s. You can serve it as is, or with fruit, nuts and cereals in hundreds of combinations. It’s pretty easy to make, and never fails to satisfy guests at the end of a meal. So, our nut cups are filled with mousse, and then I wanted a little light dairy touch, so a simple dollop of whipped cream rounds things off nicely. You could stop there, easily, or maybe just add a shake of cocoa or grated chocolate, but I wanted this to be a bit special and made up some candied hazelnuts. They look amazing, and believe me when I say they’re not that hard to do. Just get all the stuff ready before you begin and you’ll be fine.

So here’s a lovely little dish, with more than a whiff of the 70s dinner party to it, but brilliant nonetheless because of those two star players – luxurious chocolate and the humble, yet talented hazelnut.

Chocolate Mousse Nut Cups

(makes four to six)

For the hazelnut cups:

200g toasted chopped hazelnuts

100g rolled oats

A good pinch of Maldon salt

Four tsp unrefined golden caster sugar

One egg white, lightly whisked

100g butter, melted

For the chocolate mousse:

220g dark chocolate (at least 70 per cent cocoa), chopped

Three tablespoons golden rum or Cognac

Two tsp vanilla extract

100g salted butter, finely diced

Nine medium free-range egg yolks

Six medium free-range egg whites

100g unrefined golden caster sugar

For the caramelised hazelnuts:

Six hazelnuts, toasted and skinned

225g white granulated sugar

A splash of water

Extras:

A little whipping cream

Piping bag and nozzle

Tart tins or ring moulds

First, let’s make the caramelised whole hazelnuts; gently insert the pointed end of a long wooden or metal skewer into the side of each hazelnut. Toothpicks are also a good idea here, or even large sewing needles. Place a heavy chopping board along the edge of a work surface and put some newspaper on the floor beneath, in case of drips.

I used a piece of polystyrene packaging that I keep for just such occasions, into which I can push all manner of skewers and cutlery.

Prepare a bowl of iced water. Heat the sugar and a splash of water in a heavy saucepan over medium heat, until the sugar is dissolved and the syrup is clear. Raise the heat and bubble the syrup, without stirring, until it takes on a medium golden-amber colour.

Lower the base of the pan into the iced water to quickly stop the cooking and set the pan to one side for five minutes. Test the syrup every few seconds. The caramel should envelop the nut and drip down, forming a long ‘tail’ which will become thin and fluffy like candy floss filaments.

Dip each hazelnut and quickly fix the skewer under the weighted chopping board, allowing the caramel to drip and set. Repeat with remaining hazelnuts. If the caramel hardens too much before all the hazelnuts have been coated, reheat it very gently.

After 15 minutes, carefully ease out the skewers and set the hazelnuts rest on a clean tray or plate. Trim to your desired length. Do not cover or refrigerate. They will last for several hours before softening.

Now for the nut cups; preheat the oven to 180˚C/Gas 4. Lightly butter your moulds or tins. In a bowl, mix together the nuts, oats, the salt and sugar. Pour in the butter. Finally, stir in the whisked egg white. Press into the base and evenly up the sides of the moulds, or evenly into the tins, to about ½cm thickness. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until golden and fragrant, then remove and allow to cool a little before unmoulding. Allow the cups to cool fully as you make the mousse; place the chocolate, rum and vanilla in a bowl and set this over (not touching) a pan of gently simmering water. Melt gently, stirring occasionally until smooth.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter. Over the same pan of simmering water, combine the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl and whisk until pale and fluffy.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate mixture. Finally, whisk the egg whites until they reach the stiff peak stage. Fold a third of the egg whites into the chocolate and mix well – this helps aerate the mixture which in turn helps the rest of the whites incorporate without losing too much volume.

Fold in the rest of the egg whites quickly until no white specks remain, and transfer to a large piping bag. Pipe the mixture almost all the way up the nut cups and allow to set up in a cool place.

To serve, quickly whip some whipping cream to a soft, pillowy peak, and dollop a spoonful over each cup.

Finish with a caramel hazelnut and serve immediately.