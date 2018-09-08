Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bistro classic with a seasonal twist.

Something I think about a lot is the transient nature of our appetites and food fads.

Different world cuisines seem to come into vogue and enjoy huge popularity, whilst others are more tenacious and hang around, worming their way into our own culinary heritage.

Some dishes just never ever go away, and others are smash hits one minute, and almost untraceable the next.

So for every pizza, now surely the nation’s most universally loved dish, there’s a glazed seafood pancake, and for every sweet and sour pork there’s a sadly discarded Chicken A La King.

Sure, you’ll find them tucked away on menus occasionally – it’s always lovely to see forgotten classics like Chicken Maryland or Sole Bonne Femme appear on a menu, like seeing an old school friend across a crowded airport. There’s a vogue for revisiting some of these dishes, which is heartening to see, but while there’s every chance we might see the renaissance of mulligatawny soup (a personal favourite) it’s unlikely that we’ll see a chaudfroid of chicken appearing anywhere again.

And some, myself included, would probably conclude that it’s a pretty good idea that it doesn’t, cold chicken under inches of creamy gelatine is one of those vintage ideas that should remain firmly in the past, like bell-bottoms and the Vauxhall Viva.

One dish that crossed La Manche in the 1970’s and has lasted right up until the present day is the bistro classic, deep-fried Camembert.

Or Brie, the two are interchangeable.

Most people are sold on the idea of melted cheese being generally a good thing, and this dish has it in spades.

I have always loved the magic of cutting through that crunchy, noisy crust and watching as the molten cheese oozes out.

All that richness needs some tempering, of course, so traditionally we are served a coulis or jelly with our deep-fried cheese.

It’s usually something tart and sweet, such as redcurrant, cranberry or gooseberry, and often there’s a nicely-dressed bitter-leaf salad to go along with it, adding a welcome change of texture and flavour.

It’s a brilliant way to start a simple meal, and I thought I’d have a go at it with you this week.

As a sauce accompaniment, I’m sharing my version of a ketchup that my friend, food writer Thane Prince, enjoys making at this time of year.

It’s a lovely piquant ketchup made with onions, chili and lots of foraged blackberries.

There are still plenty of blackberries out there in the wild, so grab a carrier bag and get out there pilfering (providing it’s not on private land!) so you can make a few jars of this awesome sauce.

You’ll find it immensely useful, it goes so well with roasts and steaks as well as cold cuts in sandwiches.

It’s wonderful with table cheeses, too, and makes an interesting dip for chips, crisps and what have you.

Stephen Jackson's Quincemeat crumble tarts

I guarantee you’ll want a permanent stock of it through the Winter, ready to come out of the fridge and lighten up almost any meal with its amazing piquant flavour and dazzling deep purple colour.

And it’s an absolutely perfect foil for the deep-fried Camembert here, setting its lovely tartness and sweetness against the rich, buttery cheese and its golden, crunchy coating.

Autumn on a plate.

Deep-fried Camembert with blackberry Ketchup and Bitter Leaf Salad (serves 4)

For the blackberry ketchup:

500g blackberries

175g red onion, chopped finely

15g garlic

One fresh red chili

250ml cider vinegar

Half a tsp celery seeds

Half a tsp juniper berries, finely chopped

Half a tsp freshly-ground black pepper

Half a tsp Maldon salt

200g preserving sugar

For the Camembert:

Two 250g firm Camembert or Brie cheeses

A few tablespoons of plain flour

Two free-range eggs, beaten

200g panko breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil

For the salad:

A selection of bitter and tender leaves (chicory, frisée, watercress, radicchio)

A little vinaigrette

First, let’s make the ketchup;

Wash the blackberries well and drain completely.

Tip them into a large heavy bottomed non-reactive pan.

Add the red onion, garlic, chili and spices.

Pour in the vinegar and bring to the boil, then simmer, stirring frequently, for 30-40 minutes until the fruit is well broken-down.

Remove from the heat and allow to sit for five minutes, then transfer to a blender and whizz until completely smooth.

Pass through a plastic sieve into a clean pan, and add the preserving sugar.

Stir over low heat until the sugar has dissolved, then cook over a medium heat until it thickens a little.

The final thickness is up to you – just remember it will thicken more as it cools.

Decant into sterilised jars or bottles and store in a cool place until opened, then refrigerate.

Now for the cheese;

Cut the Camemberts into six even wedges and pop on a tray in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Set out your breading station, with three bowls, containing, in order, the flour, beaten egg and panko crumbs.

Roll the wedges in the flour, patting away any excess gently, then dip into the egg, and finally the crumbs.

For a thicker coating, with a little less risk of leakage, repeat the egg and panko stages.

When you’ve covered each wedge, return to the freezer for 15 minutes.

Heat a deep pan of sunflower oil to 180ºC.

Carefully lower the cheese wedges into the hot oil, three at a time, and fry for two to three minutes or until crispy and golden.

Keep warm in a low oven as you process the whole batch.

Make up the bitter leaf salad, dress with vinaigrette, and serve with the hot wedges immediately.

Enjoy with a good dollop of spicy ketchup.