Call me ungrateful, but I am now completely over the hot weather.

It was all very nice if you had nothing to do all day, or you were paddling in rockpools, but in a hot kitchen in those temperatures, it stops being funny quite quickly.

That and a garden turning all the shades of brown it’s possible to turn and I’d had quite enough, thank you.

So, I’m glad of some cloud and rain, and a few nights when we don’t have to fire up the industrial-sized fan we once bought in France, which sounds like a DC-3 taxiing along a runway (though it does keep us nice and cool at night).

Food-wise, it was really hard to get to grips with much in the kitchen that wasn’t on the salad/chuck-something-in-the-oven spectrum, which is a shame, as the shelves are full of some brilliant ingredients, despite the dry weather. There are berries and currants, ripe English tomatoes, and luscious tropical fruits.

And we are now approaching the prime stone fruit season – apricots are eating really well at the moment, as are nectarines and today’s subject, peaches.

I do like a good peach, and really good ones are quite rare.

The perfect peach has so many boxes to tick to become a real showstopper.

Texture, taste and sweetness must all be perfect for the peach to enter legendary status.

I’ll show you how much I care for peaches by telling you the last perfect peach I ate was in 2008.

It was on a boat, eaten as I fished for porgies in Long Island Sound.

That’s how good it was.

A peach, eaten on a sunny day on a boat almost 10 years ago.

It was faultless. Sweet, but not too sweet – there was a tartness to it, definitely. Juicy, with firm but yielding flesh, and not at all mealy or pulpy. And a perfume that filled the nostrils.

Ah, what a peach of a peach!

And with good peaches, one must showcase them well.

So here I thought of a nice summery trifle, but with a vaguely Italian theme – the combination of peaches and almonds is well-known, as lovers of peach melba will attest, and in Italy, peaches are often combined with sweet amaretto liqueur and/or the amaretti biscuit as a wonderful pairing.

So, I decided to make a rather grown-up peach an amaretto trifle, with home-made jam, sponge and custard.

Ingredients

For the peach and amaretto jam:

1.4kg peaches

600g granulated sugar

Two tablespoons lemon juice

Three tablespoons Amaretto liqueur

For the genoise sponge base:

125g unrefined golden caster sugar

Four medium free-range eggs

125g plain flour

25g butter, melted

For the crème patissière:

280ml full-cream milk

Two vanilla pods

Four medium free-range egg yolks

60g unrefined golden caster sugar

20g plain flour

20g cornflour

For the roasted peaches:

Four peaches

A good splash of fresh lemon juice

A little caster sugar

Extras:

125g amaretti biscuits

Amaretto liqueur

Greaseproof paper

A few sprigs of mint, verbena or thyme

Method

First, make the jam:

Prepare a large bowl of iced water.

Heat a large pan of water until it’s boiling.

With a small, sharp knife, mark a small cross on the bottom of each peach.

In small batches, plunge the peaches into the boiling water for a minute or so, until the skin starts to peel away slightly from the cross.

Plunge into the iced water for a few minutes, then drain and pat dry, then carefully remove the skins.

Slice the peaches in half, remove the stones and chop the flash into dice.

In a large saucepan, combine the peaches, sugar, and lemon juice and place over medium high heat.

Stir to dissolve the sugar and gently squash any large pieces of peach with the back of a wooden spoon.

Bring the jam to a boil, then simmer gently until slightly thickened, about 45 minutes, stirring frequently and skimming away any foam from the surface.

Test by refrigerating a small plate and pushing a finger through a small spoonful of the jam on the plate when chilled.

If the jam does not flow back to fill the gap, it’s ready.

Quickly stir in the amaretto and decant the jam into sterilised jars.

Seal and store until required.

Now for the genoise:

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/Gas 4.

Grease and line a baking sheet with raised sides.

For the sponge, place the sugar and eggs in the bowl of an electric mixer and whisk pale and fluffy.

Sift the flour several times, then fold into the egg mixture, then mix in the melted butter.

Gently pour into the tin and bake for 20-30 minutes, or until the cakes are risen, golden and springy to the touch.

Remove from the oven and set aside on a rack to cool, then turn out and allow to cool completely, as you make the crème patissière.

Split the vanilla pods, and scrape the seeds into a bowl with the egg yolks.

Put the split pods into a pan with the milk, and heat until just about to boil.

Whisk both flours and the sugar into the egg yolks until smooth, and strain the hot milk over, whisking until you have a smooth custard.

Return this to the pan and reheat gently.

It will start to bubble and thicken alarmingly, but keep whisking for a few minutes to make sure the flour has cooked out.

Tip into a suitable container and cover the surface with clingfilm to avoid a skin forming.

Chill until required.

Now to roast the peaches:

Cut the fruit in half and remove the stones.

Slice the peaches into thick wedges and toss with a little sugar and lemon juice in a suitable ovenproof dish.

Bake at 200ºC/Gas 6, tossing occasionally, until tender and ever-so-slightly caramelised.

Remove from the heat and cool completely.

To assemble the trifle, select your serving dish (or dishes – individual trifles work well, too) Cut a rough disc of cake about the size of the base of your selected dish, and halve horizontally very carefully.

Spread plenty of jam over the base, and sandwich the upper layer on top.

Place in the dish and drizzle with Amaretto liqueur.

Spoon or pipe in the crème patissière.

Top with the roasted peach pieces and crumble over a good layer of crushed amaretti biscuits.

Garnish with your green herb of choice and serve immediately.