Spring has definitely sprung, and barring any unforeseen snowstorms, I think it’s safe to say we can pop the heavy coats back in the cupboard until the end of the year.

The Colne Valley gleams with shades of fresh green, and gardens are filled with cherry blossom and creamy magnolia blooms. The woodlands are beginning to turn lilac as the bluebells emerge, and, food-wise, there’s lush wild garlic ready for picking.

The lawn has had its first mowing, and there’s a real sense of growth all around. After a pretty shocking winter, it feels wonderful to walk out into a garden lit by an almost forgotten sun and look forward to the warmer months and all the incredible culinary treats they bring.

For now, though, we must wait – it’s a largely fallow period for fruit and veg right now – and rely on other ingredients to tempt the palate. This week, we consider the wonderful world of smoke.

One of the world’s oldest culinary processes, we’ve been using this technique to preserve and flavour food pretty much since we became able to hunt, and over time we’ve come to appreciate the flavour and versatility of smoked things.

These days, especially among progressive chefs, smoking food is undergoing a real renaissance, thanks to the availability of small, countertop smoke guns which can deliver a small, perfect puff of sweet smoke just as a dish goes to table, giving the maximum effect for the senses.

Along with other historical processes such as fermenting, pickling, clamping and salting, there’s a lovely feeling of getting back to some of the forgotten ways of the past, which can extend the lives of many ingredients, as well as altering and improving the flavours in a million different ways.

The smoking process adds a wonderful additional flavour to almost anything, and the flavour can vary according to what is used to produce the smoke.

Wood is the most common, be it hickory, mesquite, oak, cherry or apple wood, but other materials are used around the world, such as tea, corn or barley. And as for what gets smoked, there’s no limit; aside from the usual cuts of meat, there are smoked cheeses, fruits, peppers, poultry, nuts and even salt.

Of course, we most readily think of smoked fish when we think of smoking as a flavouring, of wonderful pink sides of salmon, edged with gold, with that dense, almost chewy texture that comes from the drying effect that smoking creates. Other fish, too, taste incredible when subjected to a lick of woodsmoke – eels, trout, prawns and herrings are all winners, and so versatile.

As is haddock, which is what we’re using today in a classic Spanish croqueta recipe – it’s very much like a fishcake, where the potato is swapped out for a thick béchamel sauce. The end result is a crispy-coated fritter with an unctuous filling crammed with flakes of sweet smoky fish.

To complete the dish, I made a rich, smooth tomato sauce made with pimentòn, the famous Spanish smoked pepper, which has the most wonderful sweet smokiness, combining with the perky tomato flavour to make a wonderful supper dish that celebrates the miraculous magic of smoke.

For the croquetas:

600ml full milk

2 fillets undyed smoked haddock, skin removed

100g unsalted butter

150g plain flour

A pinch of Cayenne pepper

70g Manchego cheese, freshly grated

Small bunch of parsley, finely chopped

A few chives, finely chopped

4 free-range egg yolks

Maldon salt, to taste

For the coating:

4 free-range eggs, beaten

A little plain flour

1 x 180g bag Panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil, for deep frying

For the sauce:

1 medium onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

A splash of extra-virgin olive oil

3-4 tsp pimentòn (smoked paprika)

1 x tin chopped plum tomatoes

2 tbsps tomato purée

A pinch of sugar

A splash of lemon juice

Maldon salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Extras:

Fresh flatleaf parsley, for garnish

Method:

First, make the sauce; Sweat the onion and garlic in a good splash of olive oil until soft and golden. Add the pimentòn, and cook for a few seconds to release all the flavours. Add the tomatoes and tomato purée, along with a pinch of sugar (this helps the tomato flavour) and bring to the boil, then turn down the heat and simmer the sauce for about an hour.

Allow to cool a little before blending until smooth and setting aside while you make the croquetas;

Warm the milk in a wide pan and, when just bubbling, add the smoked haddock. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until the flesh is just opaque. Drain the milk into a jug and flake the smoked haddock by hand, carefully removing any bones if there are any.

In a separate pan, melt the butter and, when just sizzling, add the flour and Cayenne pepper. Cook for a few minutes to remove the raw flour taste, and then whisk in the reserved milk, bit by bit, until you have a very thick and smooth white sauce. Add a little lemon juice to sharpen the flavours.

Then, add the chopped haddock, the grated Manchego and the egg yolks. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool for 20 minutes or so. Line a tray with greaseproof paper. When it’s cool enough to touch, roll the mixture into smooth round balls about the size of a ping-pong ball, and lay neatly on the tray.

Place the tray into the freezer for an hour, to set the croquetas firmly. Heat a pan of oil to 180ºC. Put a few tablespoons of plain flour into a wide bowl. Beat the eggs in a second bowl, and empty the panko crumbs into a third.

Remove the croquetas from the freezer and roll each one in flour, then egg, then panko crumbs and place back on the tray. Deep fry the croquetas in small batches until a deep, appetising golden brown, then drain and keep warm on a layer of kitchen paper.

Serve with a good ladleful of the sweet, smoky tomato sauce.