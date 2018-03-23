The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three globe-trotting brothers have opened Huddersfield’s newest cocktail bar.

The former Voda Bar has been renamed Infusion Cocktail Bar after being taken over by brothers Joe, Scott and Reece Hester.

The John William Street venue opened today (Friday) following a renovation which has cost around £100,000.

Joe Hester, 25, said: “We want to be the best bar in Huddersfield. We want to be a Manchester/Leeds-style cocktail bar but with Huddersfield prices.”

The Huddersfield-born brothers have an interesting family background, having spent many years living in Florida and then the Cayman Islands with their parents, Julie and Gary, who moved abroad after selling their business, Property Search Group.

The family lived in Florida for four-and-a-half years before they discovered the Cayman Islands while on a cruise.

They lived on the Cayman Islands for eight years but moved on again after a near-miss when a bolt of lightning struck their boat one day.

Both Joe and Reece graduated from separate colleges in North America and all three are now living in a shared house in Brighouse while their Huddersfield-born mum is back in her home town. Their parents are now divorced, with dad Gary living in North Yorkshire.

Joe, a big Manchester City fan, was living in Manchester before the brothers decided to take over the bar.

All three quit their jobs to devote their time to making the bar a success.

Scott, who had the idea to take on the bar, is a cocktails expert, having worked at several bars.

Reece said it was good to be back in Huddersfield, adding: “Our mum decided to come back, so we came back.”

Infusion Cocktail Bar will be serving a full tapas menu alongside an extensive cocktail menu, draught beers and spirits.

Opening times are Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 4pm-11pm. Friday and Saturday: 4pm-2am.