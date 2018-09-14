Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all know that Huddersfield has got a lot of great pubs and breweries.

Once again the fact has been recognised by the beer experts at Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in their Good Beer Guide 2019.

The collection of 4,500 of Britain's best boozers features plenty from Huddersfield and the surrounding area.

The guide also mentions real ale breweries in the area including Beer Ink, Bridge (Holmbridge); Briggs; Elland; Empire (Slaithwaite); Here Be Monsters; Linfit; Lord's (Golcar); Magic Rock; Mallinson's; Milltown (Milnsbridge); Nook (Holmfirth); Rat; Riverhead (Marsden); Small World (Shelley) and Summer Wine (Honley).

Tom Stainer, Chief Communications Officer at CAMRA, said: “This is the 46th issue of the Guide – a book that has become an essential companion for those with a passion for real ale and discovering the best places to find it.

“It’s fantastic to see the number of new pub entries in the Good Beer Guide 2019 and the continued growth in local brewing."

Below are ten pubs from Huddersfield and the surrounding area that feature in this years' guide. Does your favourite make it in?

The Corner - 5 Market Walk, Huddersfield (HD1 2QA)

This Mallinson's Tap House is one of the newest pubs in Huddersfield, having only opened in 2016. It has quickly established itself as a key player on the craft ale scene thanks to two Mallinson's brews and quality selection of five rotating guest ales.

Grove - 2 Spring Grove Street, Huddersfield (HD1 4BP)

CAMRA describe this charming independent pub as "the antithesis of all that is mass market". A massive array of ales, a cosy decor and in summer the beer garden round the back is sun-filled and private.

King's Head - St George’s Square, Huddersfield (HD1 1JF)

Given its location in the Grade I listed railway station building, the King's Head is recognisable to locals and visitors alike. They have live music on Sundays and a lively atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rat and Ratchet - 40 Chapel Hill, Huddersfield (HD1 3EB)

Despite being owned by Ossett, The Rat and Ratchet have their own microbrewery on site, producing several home brewed ales for the bar.

Sportsman - 1 Saint John's Road, Huddersfield (HD1 5AY)

Huddersfield CAMRA named the Sportsman Pub of the Year in 2016 and its easy to see why. The 1930s public house has eight ales on tap at any one time and a stylish, modern interior.

Vulcan - 32 St Peter's St, Huddersfield (HD1 1RA)

Live bands play on a Sunday evening at this popular boozer, which has had the same landlord running it for the past 25 years.

Slubbers Arms - 1 Halifax Old Rd, Fartown (HD1 6HW)

Next to the whooshing traffic on Bradford Road this historic hostelry is a great place to stop for a quiet pint. With its horseshoe bar, games room and lounge it's not one to be missed.

Magic Rock - Willow Park Business Centre, Willow Ln, Birkby (HD1 5EB)

The wildly successful Magic Rock is most famous for its brewery but the on-site tap room is just as impressive. A long bar caters for all Magic Rock tastes inside a large open bar with smoking shelters outside.

White Cross Inn - 2 Bradley Road, Bradley (HD2 1XD)

Another one that sits as a haven of calm next to a busy main road. The White Cross Inn looks on to the junction of Bradley Road and Leeds Road but inside you wouldn't know it. A large beer garden round the back is a highlight when the sun's shining too.

Riverhead Brewery Tap - Peel Street, Marsden (HD7 6BR)

One of the staples of the Real Ale Trail this brewery and pub combination has been pulling in the punters for years. Now owned by Ossett its own brewery apparatus is still working and visible from the bar area.

A full list of pubs is available in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2019, which costs £15.99 and can be bought from www.camra.org.uk/gbg