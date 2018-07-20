The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pimm's and Summer go together like toast and marmalade.

And so Pimm's has had the clever idea of producing an alcoholic ice lolly with plenty of its famous No 1 Cup gin-based beverage — but frozen to keep you extra cool in the sun.

The Pimm's Ice Popsicle lolly also contains lemonade — the classic Pimm's mixer — cucumber, strawberries and mint, BirminghamLive reports.

Tesco is stocking double packs of these frozen beauties which have an ABV of 4.3%, around the strength of an average lager, for £2.50.

(Image: Tesco)

And at 80ml and 32 calories per lolly, you can have a couple, avoid piling on weight and still play tennis without the alcohol ruining your serve.

Obviously age restrictions apply on the purchase of these popsicles.

Pimm's is famed for its gin and herbs based No 1 Cup but the company has also produced other 'cups' based on Scotch, brandy, rum, rye whiskey and vodka.