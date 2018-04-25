Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the best producers of food and drink will form part of the Brighouse Artisan Market this weekend.

Around 60 stallholders are set to take over the town on Sunday, April 29, with a market of some of the finest Yorkshire producers.

From 10am until 4pm there will be stalls with everything from regular favourites like Love Bread, Temujin and Luddenden Valley Wines to new additions Gintopia, Linley’s Hog Roast and The Candied Peel Cake Co.

The market is the first since a rebrand to a one-day Artisan Market by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) – the voluntary group of retailers and businesses who develop, organise and manage some of the town’s most popular events.

The day will include the town’s St George’s Day Parade which will take place at 3.15pm.

Anne Colley, chairman of the BBI, said: “We can’t wait to launch our new Artisan Markets on Sunday and hope as many of our regular visitors come and sample the beautiful food and amazing crafts we have on offer.

“I’m particularly excited we have a selection of new producers who have chosen to join us for the event.

“New visitors to Brighouse are also always very welcome and we hope by focusing the event on just one day, many people who have not experienced our markets before will make the effort to pop down and see what the Brighouse experience is all about.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The move to a one-day market was made to balance the needs of permanent retailers yet still run the popular markets, which draw visitors from far and wide.

Plus, rising costs meant they were having to reimburse Calderdale Council after the introduction of on-street charges, plus insurance and hire costs have risen too.

Further details about the forthcoming markets are available at www.brighousemarket.co.uk .