Today is National Pizza Day. And you are correct - it's a whole day dedicated to the Italian savoury that has become a hit around the world.

And restaurants, takeaways and supermarkets are celebrating with all sorts of deals on the dish that began in Naples as a wood-fired dough dish topped with tomatoes and cheese.

Restaurants Pizza Hut, Pizza Express plus home delivery service Just Eat have some deals on - as do Co-op, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda.

First a little bit about the history of pizza.

Pizza developed from focaccia, a flatbread enjoyed by the Romans. Modern pizza appeared in the late 18th century in the Italian (then part of the Kingdom of Sicily) city of Naples, where tomatoes and cheese was added.

The original pizza restaurant Antica Pizzeria Port'Alba is still open in Naples.

Now the deals...

Pizza Hut, 30% off deliveries

Pizza Hut Delivery is offering 50% off all pizzas when you spend £20 or more. This deal isn't just for one day, it will come to an end next week on Sunday, 18th Feb, although it has been especially launched for National Pizza Day.

The service also has its £5 Favourites deal running, customers have a choice of five set recipes on medium pizzas, or five sides instead.

Pizza Hut restaurants aren't running any special offers for NPD, but hungry pizza lovers can enjoy The Great Big Sharer deal, where for £27.95 you will get a pizza, two sides, two unlimited salads and a dessert.

There are Pizza Hut restaurants on John William Street (01484 427030) and John Smith's Stadium (01484 422345). And there is a Pizza Hut Delivery on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen (01484 511010).

Pizza Express, two courses for £9.95 or a three course meal for £12.95

Pizza Express has two money-saving offers for the big day - choose from either a starter and main from £9.95, or sweeten the deal with three courses (including dessert) from just £12.95.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other Pizza Express deals.

Your nearest Pizza Express is at Broad Street Plaza, Halifax.

Just Eat, free pizza

Just Eat also has a deal for new customers with at Topcashback , which is available until February 18.

Pay for your order and TopCashback will refund 100% of the value of up to £15 in cashback. Purchases of more than £15 will receive £15 cashback. e.g. spend £13.98 total on a takeaway and TopCashback will credit your account with £13.98 cashback.

All customers have to do is register and become a new member to benefit from saving with cashbacks here .

Co-op

(Image: Co-op)

Co-op's new Mexican steak pizza is topped with a tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella petals, Carne Asada British beef, caramelised red onions and a chipotle and ancho chilli sauce.

It is available in stores from today, February 9.

M&S

Get three stone baked pizzas for £10, choose from Magnificently Meaty, Meltingly Good Cheese and Tomato and more.

Sainsbury's

(Image: Sainsbury's)

Customers can make savings of up to £4 on fresh pizzas, found in the refrigerator section at Sainsbury's.

There are eight different ones to choose from, including mozzarella and cherry tomato, prosciutto, mushroom and mascarpone and spicy pepperoni and roquito.

Asda

Asda has launched new love heart pizza available in five different toppings - choose from Cheese Meltdown, Pepperoni Feast, Very Veggie Supreme, American Sizzler and Mighty Meat Feast.

Prices start at £2, and they are available in stores now.