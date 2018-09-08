Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People with dietary requirements will be able to enjoy some top Caribbean cuisine when they visit Turtle Bay.

The Jamaican inspired restaurant chain, which has a restaurant on King Street, has launched a new menu with tasty dishes and drinks for vegans and teetotalers — plus those on gluten-free, low carb and even paleo* diets.

For vegans there's the Kernel Vegan, Turtle Bay’s first vegan burger which comprises sweetcorn patties with spices and a roasted red pepper and sweet onion chutney. And there's a coconut and callaloo (a green leaf similar to spinach) side plus a chickpea and callaloo one-pot curry which is suitable for vegans.

Another new addition is the 'Lunch n Later' menu which comprises Caribbean twists on classic lunch dishes. These include West Indian wraps, a Kingston toastie and a jerk chicken flatbread.

It also features a brand new burger section with six burgers to choose from. They include a panko crumbed chicken fillet served with pineapple and jerk mayo and hot sauce, a stacked burger with beef and pork belly, a goat burger and a halloumi and mushroom burger that's suitable for vegetarians.

There's a new sides menu with grilled jerk halloumi, curried chickpeas, chilli pineapple salad, sunshine quinoa, Caribbean and cheesy jerk fries.

And there's a sharing menu with sweetcorn fritters, jerk pit wings and salads you can customise with jerk chicken, halloumi, chilli squid and more.

To drink, there are small shooters of rum cocktails so you can try them all without becoming too intoxicated. Plus there's a 'Rum n Tonic' menu of six top rums paired with Double Dutch premium tonic.

There's also an alcohol-free section for teetotalers, drivers and pregnant women with mocktails, that are also available two-for-one during happy hour.

Turtle Bay also offers gluten free, paleo and low carb options. Ask inside the restaurant for more details.

*The paleo diet – short for paleolithic – is a regime were users only eat the kind of foods that were available to paleolithic (Old Stone Age) people, such as a berries and unprocessed meats.