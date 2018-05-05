Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National Vegetarian Week runs from May 14 to 20.

And what better time to try some of Huddersfield's vegetarian and veggie-friendly restaurants, cafes and shops in the town?

Huddersfield is not a desert when it comes to catering for those who don't eat meat, fish or vegans, who don't eat animals products such as milk and eggs.

While Huddersfield no longer has a dedicated vegan cafe, it does have a proper vegetarian cafe in form of The Peppercorn, on Trinity Street.

And while there aren't any other dedicated venues (to our knowledge) there are plenty of vegetarian-friendly places in the town with lots of options for vegetarians and omnivores.

Some cuisines such as Indian, Thai and Middle Eastern food lend themselves towards vegetarianism and Huddersfield being a large town has plenty of these.

The Peppercorn

53 Trinity Street, HD1 4DN

Huddersfield's only (as far as we know) dedicated vegetarian eatery and it's a good one, according to our vegetarian reporter Stephanie Finnegan.

The menu is pretty varied serving a vegan full English breakfast all day plus wraps, burgers, ramen, bean chili non carne, cakes, tarts and deserts.

01484 541515

Baba Ganosh

21 Lord St, Huddersfield HD1 1QA

Middle Eastern cuisine lends itself well to vegetarians and vegans. At this very reasonably priced takeaway veggies and vegans can pick up falafel wraps plus hummus and babaganoush dips. Babaganoush is like hummus where the chickpeas are substituted for aubergine.

01484 301563

Thai Sakon

5 Saint John's Road, Huddersfield HD1 5AY

The national religion of Thailand is Buddhism and strict Buddhists eat no meat, hence Thai menus leave meat-free diners with plenty of options. Thai Sakon has a separate vegetarian menu.

01484 450159

Turtle Bay

50 King St, Huddersfield HD1 2QT

Rastafarians are vegetarian and their meat-free 'ital' diet forms part of Jamaican cuisine. During National Vegetarian Week the Caribbean chain will be laying on some vegetarian additions to its menu. The 32 options include deep fried okra, a jerk halloumi mushroom burger and a vegan spice chickpea ital wrap. Irie!

01484 548811

The Parish

28 Kirkgate, Huddersfield HD1 1QQ

This hard rocking venue has a Latin American themed menu with tacos, burritos, quesadillas (cheese stuffed tortillas) plus lentil chorizo, beetroot fritters and vegan dips.

01484 522800

Green Island

28 Packhorse Centre, Huddersfield HD1 2RT

A Mauritian cafe? In Huddersfield? Yep. And Green Island has a decent range of vegetarian options, both from Britain and the island in the Indian Ocean. These include a vegetarian full English breakfast, soups, and Mauritian chickpea and potato curry.

01484 900977

Bar Maroc

92 New St, Huddersfield HD1 2UD

(Image: @bar_maroc/Twitter)

There’s only one main dish on the menu here, and that’s its much-talked about pizza.

After requests by dairy free eaters, vegan bases are now on offer. Diners can pick three vegetable toppings for a set price. The hardest part is to choose whether to add vegan cheese or hummus onto the base or go all out and have the unholy alliance together.

01484 537907

Lalas

5 St George's Square, HD1 1LG

Happy to ensure chosen dishes are cooked in vegetable oil rather than non vegan alternatives. Just ask when ordering. Naan may not be suitable for vegans but rice and chapatis are fine.

01484 426205

Gringos

8 Railway Arches, Huddersfield HD1 5DL

This has a meat-heavy menu but it isn't bereft of veggie options such as nachos and a veggie fajita.

01484 422411

Apadana

9 Viaduct St, HD1 5DL

This Persian and Middle Eastern restaurant has a huge selection of vegetarian starters, hot starters and mains, including stuffed vine leaves with yoghurt sauce, aubergine stew and a veggie mousakka.

01484 511118

Also worth a try...