Organisers of this month’s Rastrick Beer Festival are offering something for the whole family, in addition to the usual fine range of beers, ciders and Prosecco bar.

This year’s event, the eighth, is being staged in the community hall at St John’s Church, which is off Gooder Lane, Rastrick, and will also offer story telling for children, the popular and hugely talented Clifton Handbell Ringers and for the first time at the festival the Gledholt Male Voice Choir.

The previous festivals have already raised many thousands of pounds for both St John’s Church and various local charities. They have also attracted hundreds of visitors from all parts of Calderdale, Kirklees and further afield.

Chairman of the organising committee, Roger Ellis, said this week that they were keen to make this event, on Friday September 21 and Saturday September 22, a real family affair with something for everyone.

With this in mind, he said, church member Rod Dimbleby would be telling stories suitable for children in church on the Saturday afternoon, an event which proved very popular last year. The Clifton Handbell Ringers would be performing as last year on the Friday evening and new to the festival this year would be an entertaining programme by Gledholt Male Voice Choir.

“We think we have got the balance right judging by the reaction we have had from visitors who have been to our previous festivals. We have had some very positive feed back and some highly complimentary comments which makes all the hard work we put in to making the event a success worthwhile.

“Rod Dimbleby’s storytelling went down very well last year and the Clifton Handbell Ringers are always very popular. But this year we are delighted to welcome to the festival the Gledholt Male Voice Choir, which this year is celebrating its 70th anniversary. I am sure they will offer us a highly entertaining and varied programme,” said Roger. “They will offer a new dimension to the event.”

Once again this year the organisers have agreed to support St John’s Church and two more local charities, The Yorkshire Children’s Trust, which is based in Elland, and Brighouse-based Turning Point counselling service, which offers individual counselling to anyone over 14. It offers opportunity for counselling to the local community and beyond who may not be able to access longer term therapeutic counselling elsewhere.

During Saturday evening Allan Clayton, will describe in graphic detail a remarkable challenge he has set himself to help raise money for Turning Point, by climbing the equivalent of the height of Everest around the hills and mountains of the UK, in just eight months.

He will be walking up some iconic peaks including Helvelyn, Skiddaw, Snowdon, and finishing by attempting to climb Ben Nevis, the combined peaks reaching more than 40,000 ft, which is more than the height of Everest.

He admits it will be difficult because in 1999 a serious road traffic accident resulted in a spinal cord injury leaving him with just 20% chance of being able to use his limbs again.

After spending months in rehab and a wheelchair he was lucky enough to manage to learn to walk again but was told he would be back in a wheelchair by the time he was 40. He cannot walk more than 50 yards without a rest and must push through pain with every step tackling his challenge. In addition to Turning Point Allan is also raising money for Spine UK.

Since 2011, The Yorkshire Children’s Trust has set out to help children and their families cope with the emotional and financial strain of managing life changing illnesses, something the charity’s founders understand after dealing with cancer.

The Trust receives no lottery, NHS, or central government funding and relies entirely on donations to fund its work.

The previous festivals have raised over £35,000 to support both St John’s Church and local charities.

“We are working hard to make sure our eighth festival will be just as successful and enjoyable as the previous ones,” said Roger.

Once again the festival will offer a wide range of local and regional ales, ciders and a Prosecco bar will also be available. Food will be served on Friday between 5pm and 9pm and on Saturday between 3pm and 9pm.

The event will be open between 3pm and 10.30pm on Friday and from 1pm until 10.30pm on Saturday.