There's only a day and a half left of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 but there's still plenty to enjoy.

If you've been unable to get to the festival so far — or you've already been but are looking for something different — here's a little guide to the best of what's on at the festival tonight and on Sunday.

Our friends at HuddersfieldLive, and organisers of the festival, Sam Watt and Poppy Stahelin have given us some tips on the best of what's left.

There's popular rock covers band Storm , from Huddersfield, who will be shaking the main stage from 8.45pm tonight.

Sam said: "Storm have always supported us and are great guys. They'll be on until 10pm."

And as the night time is the best time for a tipple there will be numerous festival bars selling cocktails, artisan gins and crafts beers while the sun sets.

Poppy said: "Get some ice creams and alcohol-free mojitos. There's lots to get you through the hot weather."

Sunday will be a family-orientated day with Magic Box Toys , of Marsden, showing your children how to make slime.

Sam said: "Tomorrow will be a relaxed family day to end your weekend on a relaxed high."

For fans of Transformers there will be some giant robots from the popular action films plus an appearance from Lightning McQueen from box office smash Cars.

There will be three bands performing on the main stage on Sunday including Lightnin Jacks , local teenage band V11 and nine-piece jazz and boogie combo Pookie & The Bootoo's .

Poppy said: "At 4pm we've got Pookie & The Bootoo's and they play feel good boogie jazz.

Sam added: "Make sure you have a dance with Poppy and Sam!"

Huddersfield Food Festival is on course to smash last year’s attendance record of 125,000 visitors.

Sam said: "Over the last two years we've remodelled and rebranded the festival and it's worked really well."

Poppy added: "It's been the busiest yet. Traders are saying it's the busiest they've ever seen."