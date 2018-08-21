Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diet Coke Citrus Zest proved popular with customers but lately there's been a significant lack of cans on supermarket shelves.

In March Coca Cola tweeted that the version of the popular drink was available at Ocado, Morrison's and Waitrose.

However, a follow up tweet in June from @CocaCola_GB stated: "We have now discontinued Diet Coke Citrus Zest, and instead introduced two new flavours, Exotic Mango and Feisty Cherry. We're very sorry for any disappointment caused. We will pass the feedback onto our team."

Coca Cola have replaced the flavour with Exotic Mango and Feisty Cherry, however customers responding on twitter were less than impressed.

Lynette Hayhow wrote she was 'devastated' about the change. She said: "I tried the mango, it's not good."