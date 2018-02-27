The video will start in 8 Cancel

When it comes to choosing a takeaway you're spoilt for choice.

But when you look at the selection of foods on offer there's not actually that much variety; it's mostly pizzas, burgers and fried chicken or oily curries and salty Chinese food.

It was this lack of variety and quality that led to the opening of Slow Cooked, Skelmanthorpe.

And for inspiration business partners Nick Barden and Kieron McLoughlin looked no further than God's Own County.

Nick and Kieron, who run separate businesses in Skelmanthorpe, found themselves short of time and reliant on cold sandwiches and takeaway junk.

Nick said: "There was nowhere to have good hot food between 1.30pm and 5pm and then with takeaways you're limited to greasy fast food."

With the help of chef and Nick's fiancée Sarah Adair they put together Slow Cooked which as the name makes explicit, serves slow cooked meats.

In the 'Build Thee Own' deal you can have your minted lamb, pulled beef and other stews served in a tortilla, brioche bun, baguette or jacket potato.

But what most customers opt for is the Yorkshire pudding wrap.

On the Friday of its opening week last month, Slow Cooked sold 150 Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Nick said: "We're definitely the most popular at the moment.

"The Yorkshire pudding wrap is a novelty but the slow cooked concept I think will definitely take off."

Kieron added: "We did wonder why no-one else had done this."

And Nick and Kieron aren't blowing their own trumpets as Slow Cooked's reviews on Facebook show.

Jordan South commented: "I’ve never had a Yorkshire pudding wrap before, it was class...

"For anyone looking for something filling and easy, seriously check it out."

Katie Kenyon posted: "We tried chips, sweet potato fries, minted lamb Yorkshire pudding wrap and pulled pork Yorkshire pudding wrap. The food was delicious and filling. My daughter said the chips were the best she has ever tasted."

Dallas Howes also rated the shop's decor and furniture which Nick and Kieron made from recovered scaffolding boards.

He commented: "Went down to the opening day of the shop and it looks incredible. I chose the 'build your own' which was very cheap at £5. I had the wrap with pulled beef, beans and a dumpling which came with a drink."

And it's not just the Yorkshire pudding wraps that have caused a stir.

Slow Cooked also delivers a fresh Sunday roast dinner - any day of the week.

Nick said: "It went crazy on Sunday with orders for our roast dinner."

He added: "I've run a lot of businesses before and never have I had feedback like this. We've had 70 reviews on Facebook and they're almost all five-star."

Slow Cooked, 47A Commercial Road, is open every day from 11am to 8pm.

The takeaway delivers to addresses within five miles of the shop.

But if you're outside the delivery area fret not; Nick and Kieron are planning to open some more stores soon.

Watch this space.