Yorkshire’s visitor attractions are increasing in popularity at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country.

A survey by Visit England revealed a 7% increase in visitors to Yorkshire’s top tourist attractions from 2016 to 2017.

This contributed to a 7% increase in money spent across the region.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is magnificent news for Yorkshire and confirms the many positive results our members have individually reported over the past 18 months.

“Through events like the Tour de Yorkshire which have showcased the county on a global scale, as well as high profile national marketing campaigns taking Yorkshire across the country, it’s great to see everyone’s hard work paying off and our attractions reaping the benefits.”

One attraction that saw a huge increase in visitors is The National Science and Media Museum at Bradford. In one year they saw their footfall go up by 18.7% to reach almost half a million.

The mix of fun and learning has proved a huge success with families and this summer the museum has put on a range of live and interactive shows for children to enjoy.

Museum Director, Jo Quinton-Tulloch, said: “We’ve recently celebrated our highest annual figures since 2009. As a result of this success, we now have a solid foundation for the future and we’ve demonstrated the appetite for a dynamic, science-focused attraction here in the heart of Bradford.”

Here are the six most popular visitor attractions for kids in Yorkshire

Flamingo Land Theme Park and Zoo

2017 visitors: 1,691,083

Address: Kirby Misperton, Malton YO17 6UX (75 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: £40.00 (online £34.00), concessions apply and under 4s go free

Opening times: 9.30am - 6pm everyday

The most popular visitor attraction in Yorkshire bar none. With double the number of people through its gates than the second place attraction, Flamingo Land is an absolute favourite of families in the region and nationally. Expect exotic animals, thrilling rides and a mix of shows and activities on offer throughout the summer.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

2017 visitors: 792,053

Address: Brockholes Ln, Branton, Doncaster DN4 6TB (47 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: £18.50, 3 to 15-year-olds £15.50, concessions apply and under 3s go free

Opening times: 9.30am - 6pm everyday (weather permitting)

Explore the vast safari that is home to lions, tigers polar bears and giraffes. The conservation park is keen to promote a better understanding of the natural world while fascinating young visitors with the wilder side of animal life through interactive shows and talks.

National Railway Museum - York

2017 visitors: 717,614

Address: Leeman Rd, York YO26 4XJ (49 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: Free

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

Design your own railway carriage, mould your own engine or explore how trains actually work. Of course, no visit would be complete without a ride on the miniature railway (ticket £3, under 2s free).

Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Wakefield

2017 visitors: 493,997

Address: West Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LG (29 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: Free (Parking costs £11.00 for 2+ hours)

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

Around half a million people explored the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield last year making it, once again, one of their most popular attractions in the region. This summer the Park is putting on a range of craft and play activities for kids, including an outdoor sculpture building workshop every Tuesday (tickets from £3).

National Science and Media Museum - Bradford

2017 visitors: 493,482

Address: Pictureville, Bradford, BD1 1NQ (29 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: Free

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

The home of the IMAX cinema also has a huge free museum, spread across eight floors, geared towards fun and learning.

The Deep - Hull

2017 visitors: 481,970

Address: Tower St, Hull HU9 1TU (73 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: Adult £13.50, child £11.50 (reductions online and under 3s go free)

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

Penguin feeding, touchpool sessions and scuba shows are just some of the experiences on offer at The Deep.

Becky Leach, Marketing and Communications Manager, said: “The Deep had a fantastic year in 2017, attracting over 524,000 visitors, 109,000 more than predicated. High levels of investment into the newly refurbished Lagoon of Light and the arrival of the Loggerhead sea turtles saw visitors flocking to the aquarium to explore.”