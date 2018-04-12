The video will start in 8 Cancel

Diners with a sweet tooth get ready - heaven has just opened its doors.

Crepes, chocolate on tap, waffles, sundaes and milkshakes feature on the menu.

Barni’s dessert parlour is now open for business at 12 Hillhouse Lane in Huddersfield.

Owned by the Kaur family of Huddersfield and Brighouse, it has created around 15 new jobs.

They hope it will be a family-friendly destination in the day and a place for people to hang out on an evening.

Harpreet Kaur said on behalf of her family: “We’re from this town and we wanted to open a family-friendly place where people can come, sit and enjoy with friends.

“Or people can drop in and pick up a milkshake or crepe to go - there isn’t anything like it in Huddersfield.

“Family is at the heart of it - we have high chairs, parking spaces and we’re near the town centre. We have a children’s menu designed for the under 6s and we’ll be doing children’s birthday parties too.

“On an evening it will have a cool and trendy vibe. Not everyone who goes out wants to be in a pub so it’ll be a place to socialise and chill with friends.”

Among the treats to tempt you will be crepes, waffles, a triple-decker waffle sandwich and a Dare or Share dish. Chocolate on tap is its unique selling point, with milk or white chocolate available. There’s also shakes, sundaes and drinks.

Elland-based bar and restaurant fit-out specialist Andy Thornton carried out the work while eye-catching branding for the new venue was devised by the Huddersfield-based Aye! agency.

The new dessert parlour is a sister business to Big Momma’s Creperie at the White Rose Centre, Leeds, with its menu of French crepes, Belgian waffles, hot cookie dough and shakes. It will be re-branded Barni’s later this year.

And they have plans to expand into other Yorkshire shopping centres too.

Barni’s Huddersfield is open from 11am until midnight.