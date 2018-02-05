Load mobile navigation
Apadana

  1. Apadana restaurant review: Makhloot (£14), diced lamb and chicken fillet sauteed with onion, mixed peppers, tomato and garlic gently cooked in tomato sauce.1 of 8
  2. Apadana restaurant review: The Gheimeh (£12.50) is lamb stew with split yellow peas and dried limes cooked in a cinnamon and tomato sauce, topped with matchstick chips and served with steamed rice.2 of 8
  3. Apadana restaurant review: Loghmeh (£12.95), mild spiced prime minced lamb or fillet of chicken with garlic and parsley, wrapped in tortilla bread and served with creamy yoghurt and tangy spicy tomato spicy sauce3 of 8
  4. Apadana restaurant review: Baghlava4 of 8
  5. Apadana restaurant review: Our starters and bread5 of 8
  6. Apadana restaurant review: Salad-e-Panir Va Goujeh (£4.20), slices of fresh vine tomato slightly seasoned with sea salt and crushed pepper, feta cheese and parsley mixed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar6 of 8
  7. Apadana restaurant review: Halim Badenjan (£5.50) mashed aubergine, lamb, garlic, lentils, walnuts and mint7 of 8
  8. Apadana restaurant review: Seer sausages (£4.50), spicy beef sausages cooked with garlic, sea salt, peppers and oregano served with tomato sauce.8 of 8
