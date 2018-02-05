What's OngalleryApadana ShareByGavin Castle10:45, 5 FEB 2018Apadana restaurant review: Makhloot (£14), diced lamb and chicken fillet sauteed with onion, mixed peppers, tomato and garlic gently cooked in tomato sauce.1 of 8Apadana restaurant review: The Gheimeh (£12.50) is lamb stew with split yellow peas and dried limes cooked in a cinnamon and tomato sauce, topped with matchstick chips and served with steamed rice.2 of 8Apadana restaurant review: Loghmeh (£12.95), mild spiced prime minced lamb or fillet of chicken with garlic and parsley, wrapped in tortilla bread and served with creamy yoghurt and tangy spicy tomato spicy sauce3 of 8Apadana restaurant review: Baghlava4 of 8Apadana restaurant review: Our starters and bread5 of 8Apadana restaurant review: Salad-e-Panir Va Goujeh (£4.20), slices of fresh vine tomato slightly seasoned with sea salt and crushed pepper, feta cheese and parsley mixed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar6 of 8Apadana restaurant review: Halim Badenjan (£5.50) mashed aubergine, lamb, garlic, lentils, walnuts and mint7 of 8Apadana restaurant review: Seer sausages (£4.50), spicy beef sausages cooked with garlic, sea salt, peppers and oregano served with tomato sauce.8 of 8