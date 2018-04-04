Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Art work by folk singer Roger Davies

Art work by folk singer Roger Davies on show at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse

  1. Watching Peter Brook Sketch an Old Farmhouse, by Roger Davies, artist and singer/songwriter from Brighouse1 of 5
  2. Singer/songwriter and artist Roger Davies at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse, where he is currently exhibiting2 of 5
  3. The Merrie England by Roger Davies, artist and singer/songwriter3 of 5
  4. Dawsons by Roger Davies, artist and singer/songwriter from Brighouse4 of 5
  5. Eyeing Up the Cakes by Roger Davies, artist and singer/songwriter from Brighouse5 of 5
MelthamThe first Meltham Beer Festival is this weekend - gins, food, music and hundreds of beers
Host of local breweries and gins feature in this weekend's Meltham Beer Festival
What's OnOx and Bone restaurant
HalifaxGo on a theatrical journey on a unique 40-seat theatre bus as it visits West Yorkshire
Unique show coming to the Piece Hall in Halifax where theatre-goers will board a converted Volvo bus
PicturedromeThere's 'snow' keeping Big Country away from Holmfirth
Iconic 80s band reschedules Holmfirth gig cancelled because of blizzard conditions
FacebookEnter now to win your wedding worth almost £12,000!
Win A Dream Wedding is back and this year’s prize is worth £11,800! Could you be the lucky couple walking away with this year’s prize?
Lawrence Batley TheatreStep into a world of colourful art at the Lawrence Batley Theatre
Huddersfield theatre stages art show with work by four Huddersfield-based artists, including some well-known local landscapes
West Yorkshire PoliceTeenager in hospital after being brutally attacked with a wooden plank
A man was arrested in connection with the assault in Linthwaite
Berry BrowLive: Severe delays expected as landslip closes Woodhead Road
The A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow is closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate
FacebookHuddersfield restaurant Ox and Bone closes its doors - with a new restaurant to open in its place
Ox and Bone on Firth Street announced on Tuesday it would not re-open
West Yorkshire PoliceNeighbours speak of fear after terror plot arrests unfold on their doorstep
Around 60 stood in the street as armed police searched a house in Dewsbury
Kirklees Magistrates CourtLandlord swung an axe handle at his tenant in a row over unpaid rent
Mohammed Sabir claimed that he was only trying to scare the victim
FA CupDate set for Huddersfield Town's clash with Chelsea - and Manchester City match moved for television
The Terriers will face both of the Premier League giants in the space of three days
M62Fourth death in five days on M62 after HGV smashes through central reservation
Lorry carrying mobile home ploughs into Lexus on opposite carriageway
TransportGrand Central unveil refurbished super comfy trains
The service are updating trains between West Yorkshire and London
Kirklees Magistrates CourtSick man ignored his court order - and blamed a lack of heating in his flat
Ian Bickerstaff said he went to stay with his ex due to his pneumonia
West Yorkshire PoliceBurglars break into church on Easter Sunday and try to steal holy bread
The thieves smashed a stain glass window at Christ Church in Staincliffe
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council to review contract with controversial litter police
Private firm Kingdom's one-year trial has ended - but contract rolls on
