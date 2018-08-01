Brighouse Artisan Market

What's OngalleryBrighouse Artisan MarketShare ByGavin Castle11:28, 1 AUG 2018Updated11:29, 1 AUG 2018Brighouse Artisan Market. Dan Jaques selling his wares on The Sawley Kitchen stall.1 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market. Les Cutts Halifax's Town Crier.2 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market. The Temujin Restaurant stall.3 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market. German sausages on the Fir Tree Farm stall sold by Eric Linley.4 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market.Stacey Fortune and Deborah Singleton of Yorkshire Pie Bakery.5 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market.6 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market.7 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market.8 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market.9 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market. Gin samples being handed out.10 of 11Brighouse Artisan Market. Cakes on offer on the Manis Mas cake stall, L>R Sarah Tearne,Mas Walker and Danielle Friggen.11 of 11