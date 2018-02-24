Ginger Whale deli cafe is the place to be if you love gin

What's OngalleryGinger Whale deli cafe is the place to be if you love ginThe cafe in Gomersal offers hundreds of gins and more than sixty tonics ShareByWayne Ankers21:01, 24 FEB 2018Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Gin from dozens of sources line the shelves of the deli.1 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Some of the 60 different brands of tonic water on sale on sale at the deli.2 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Duck cracling and duck peanuts are just some of the unusual snacks on sale at the deli.3 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Miniature gins on sale at the deli.4 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Michelle Grainger-Mead (left) and her husband, Peter Mead and manager, Candice Beck with three samples of some of their gins.5 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Michelle Grainger-Mead (left) and her husband, Peter Mead and manager, Candice Beck with three samples of some of their gins.6 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. manager, Candice Beck with samples of gin themed gifts.7 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal.8 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal.9 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal.10 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Michelle Grainger-Mead (left) and her husband, Peter Mead and manager, Candice Beck with three samples of some of their gins.11 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Cheeses in the cold display at the deli.12 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. manager, Candice Beck with samples of gin themed gifts.13 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal.14 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal.15 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Gin themed hampers which are made to customer order.16 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Gin themed hampers which are made to customer order.17 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Some of the 60 different brands of tonic water on sale on sale at the deli.18 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal.Floor to ceiling gin in the deli.19 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Some of the 60 different brands of tonic water on sale on sale at the deli.20 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Jars of gin garnish for customising a drink.21 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Everything Gin, proprietor Michelle Grainger-Mead shimmered gins add a touch of sparkle to a glass.22 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Everything Gin, proprietor Michelle Grainger-Mead with a shimmered raspberry gin.23 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Everything Gin, proprietor Michelle Grainger-Mead shimmered gins add a touch of sparkle to a glass.24 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Everything Gin, proprietor Michelle Grainger-Mead with some of the dozens of gin themed items on sale at the deli.25 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Everything Gin, proprietor Michelle Grainger-Mead with some of the dozens of gin themed items on sale at the deli.26 of 27Ginger Whale deli cafe specialising in gin, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Everything Gin, proprietor Michelle Grainger-Mead with some of the dozens of gin themed items on sale at the deli.27 of 27