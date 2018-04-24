Meze in Brighouse

What's OngalleryMeze in Brighouse ShareByGavin Castle09:19, 24 APR 2018Updated15:33, 24 APR 2018Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.1 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.2 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.3 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.4 of 26Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Meze Platter featuring several dips. These were tsatsiki (yogurt, cucumber, mint and garlic), houmous (chick peas, garlic and lemon juice), ezme (fresh tomato, , chilli, peppers, garlic, onion and olive oil), tarator (carrot puree, yogurt, cumin, garlic & olive oil) and taramasalata (smoked cod roe and lemon juice). It also includes a couple of slices of grilled spicy Turkish sucuk sausage, halloumi cheese, salad, olivs, chillies and two decent chunks of fetta.5 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.6 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.7 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.8 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.9 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.10 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.11 of 26Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Sauteed potatoes with garlic and herbs.12 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.13 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.14 of 26Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Lamb and fetta, slow roasted tender lamb joint topped with spinach, onion, mint, fetta cheese and red wine sauce.15 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.16 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.17 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.18 of 26Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Beef stifado, an authentic Greek dish of tender slow cooked beef with onions, red wine, cinnamon, fresh tomato and white wine vinegar.19 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.20 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.21 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.22 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.23 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.24 of 26Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Baklava, pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey.25 of 26Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.26 of 26