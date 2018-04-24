Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Meze in Brighouse

  • Share
  1. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.1 of 26
  2. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.2 of 26
  3. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.3 of 26
  4. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.4 of 26
  5. Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Meze Platter featuring several dips. These were tsatsiki (yogurt, cucumber, mint and garlic), houmous (chick peas, garlic and lemon juice), ezme (fresh tomato, , chilli, peppers, garlic, onion and olive oil), tarator (carrot puree, yogurt, cumin, garlic & olive oil) and taramasalata (smoked cod roe and lemon juice). It also includes a couple of slices of grilled spicy Turkish sucuk sausage, halloumi cheese, salad, olivs, chillies and two decent chunks of fetta.5 of 26
  6. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.6 of 26
  7. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.7 of 26
  8. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.8 of 26
  9. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.9 of 26
  10. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.10 of 26
  11. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.11 of 26
  12. Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Sauteed potatoes with garlic and herbs.12 of 26
  13. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.13 of 26
  14. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.14 of 26
  15. Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Lamb and fetta, slow roasted tender lamb joint topped with spinach, onion, mint, fetta cheese and red wine sauce.15 of 26
  16. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.16 of 26
  17. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.17 of 26
  18. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.18 of 26
  19. Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Beef stifado, an authentic Greek dish of tender slow cooked beef with onions, red wine, cinnamon, fresh tomato and white wine vinegar.19 of 26
  20. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.20 of 26
  21. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.21 of 26
  22. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.22 of 26
  23. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.23 of 26
  24. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.24 of 26
  25. Meze restaurant in Brighouse. Baklava, pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey.25 of 26
  26. Restaurant review: Meze, Bethel Street, Brighouse.26 of 26
ShelleyUkulele band strike up rendition of Shake Rattle and Roll at fish and chip restaurant
Members of Shelley Over 60s Ukulele Band play on special visit to the Wetherby Whaler
Huddersfield Restaurant ReviewsTraditional Spanish restaurant hidden beneath the streets of Huddersfield
Ben Abbiss visits Meson la Pepa and discovers proper Spanish tapas at proper Yorkshire prices
Lawrence Batley TheatreThe Grand Northern Ukulele Festival arrives back in Huddersfield for the fifth year running
Prepare to to 'uked' at the festival celebrating the small instrument with a big fan base.
Food & DrinkMarks and Spencer's £10 meal deal is back in stores for a limited time only
Get one main, two sides and a dessert
What's OnMeson La Pepa
ShelleyUkulele band strike up rendition of Shake Rattle and Roll at fish and chip restaurant
Members of Shelley Over 60s Ukulele Band play on special visit to the Wetherby Whaler
What's OnMeze in Brighouse
Lawrence Batley TheatreThe Grand Northern Ukulele Festival arrives back in Huddersfield for the fifth year running
Prepare to to 'uked' at the festival celebrating the small instrument with a big fan base.
Opera NorthA night at the opera complete with erotic charge and perverted cunning
Salome leaves it all to the imagination
HalloweenSee our gallery of the spectacular Marsden Cuckoo Day parade
A huge model cuckoo, a giant and a Mexican 'Day of the Dead' marching band were among the attractions
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan avoids jail after masturbating in his window overlooking a school playground
David Wilson seen by shocked parents dropping their young children off at a Huddersfield school
HuddersfieldFirst look at futuristic new bullet trains heading for Huddersfield
TransPennine Express has commenced testing of their Nova 3 trains
FootballHow many points do Huddersfield Town need to stay in the Premier League?
All the caveats assessed ahead of Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea City and Town's final matches of the season
Manchester Airport1,000 jobs now on offer at Manchester Airport
And, yes, you can apply to be a pilot
Kirklees Magistrates CourtPensioner Bryn Doel ranted at judge "I'll be at the crematorium" when given his trial date
The 72-year-old is accused of making repeated nuisance calls to police
HuddersfieldUninsured driver jailed for high-speed police chase
Dale Bates claims he was pulled over 36 times in six days and on the 37th occasion, he sped off
NewsTeen drug dealer found shot on doorstep
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan avoids jail after masturbating in his window overlooking a school playground
David Wilson seen by shocked parents dropping their young children off at a Huddersfield school
Football NewsThe crucial role Huddersfield Town fans have to play in final two home matches
The John Smith's Stadium crowd has been vital in the Terriers' quest for Premier League survival
Dewsbury District HospitalDrug addict who burgled hospital department said he was using it as a shortcut
Carl Keenan climbed through a reception area hatch at Dewsbury and District Hospital
Top Stories
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan avoids jail after masturbating in his window overlooking a school playground
David Wilson seen by shocked parents dropping their young children off at a Huddersfield school
HuddersfieldUninsured driver jailed for high-speed police chase
Dale Bates claims he was pulled over 36 times in six days and on the 37th occasion, he sped off
Kirklees Magistrates CourtPensioner Bryn Doel ranted at judge "I'll be at the crematorium" when given his trial date
The 72-year-old is accused of making repeated nuisance calls to police
Manchester Airport1,000 jobs now on offer at Manchester Airport
And, yes, you can apply to be a pilot
Dewsbury District HospitalDrug addict who burgled hospital department said he was using it as a shortcut
Carl Keenan climbed through a reception area hatch at Dewsbury and District Hospital
Kirklees CouncilCouncil bosses told to get on their bikes and try a danger road themselves
Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt says Kirklees could do more to improve safety for cyclists
AlmondburyBody cam footage to be used in trial of man who allegedly attacked two police officers
Dominic Allen denies assault after row at his partner's home in Almondbury
Kirklees CouncilCost of dying to go up and funeral director accuses Kirklees Council of cashing in
Paul McNulty says shake-up of bereavement services is a 'money making exercise
West Yorkshire PoliceTwo solicitors among suspected paedophiles arrested for viewing child porn
West Yorkshire Police say looking for indecent images online abuses children all over again
HalifaxDrug dealing police inspector Keith Boots must repay £135k or face more jail time
Shamed Boots and son Ashley in court under Proceeds of Crime Act
ShelleyUkulele band strike up rendition of Shake Rattle and Roll at fish and chip restaurant
Members of Shelley Over 60s Ukelele Band play on special visit to the Wetherby Whaler
EducationSchool made famous by 'Educating Yorkshire' TV show joins growing academy trust
Thornhill Community Academy teams up with Shelley College led group
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay