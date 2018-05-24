Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Prego in Brighouse

  • Share
  1. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Pane Del Giorno (£3.50), homemade mixed breads and focaccia with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.1 of 6
  2. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Salmone Con Gnocchi (£16.95), pan cooked salmon fillet with buttered chorizo gnocchi, capers and spring onions.2 of 6
  3. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Sweet potato fries3 of 6
  4. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Pizza Tropicana (£9.95) featuring a tomato base, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.4 of 6
  5. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Spaghetti Dello Chef (£10.95), spaghetti pasta with smoked Italian pancetta, pepperoni sausage, onion, garlic and chilli, finished with baby prawns, touch of tomato and rocket leaves.5 of 6
  6. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Profiteroles (£4.90)6 of 6
Huddersfield Restaurant ReviewsREVIEW: Why The Foxglove in Kirkburton towers above its rivalsMy search for real homely good pub grub has reached a successful conclusion
Greenhead ParkFunfair returns to Greenhead Park - here's all you need to knowOrganisers of Greenhead Park fun fair and beach give the Examiner a look behind the scenes
HuddersfieldGuide to half term events for all the family in and around HuddersfieldEvents for children and families this May half term in and around Huddersfield
HuddersfieldSingletons of West Yorkshire, First Dates is looking for you!The popular Channel 4 reality television dating series is holding an open casting event in Leeds next week
Family & KidsEight exciting things to do over the Spring Bank holiday in Kirklees and beyondIdeas for great days out - from going deep underground to climbing the highest tower.
MirfieldWarhammer fans can learn to paint figures and create sceneryMirfield's Creative Arts Hub is running workshops for young wargaming fans.
Huddersfield MarathonWatch: Huddersfield Marathon and Half 2018 routeVirtual reality ride along the race route for Huddersfield Marathon and Half Marathon
EllandFirst look inside Bertie's new tea and coffee loungeBertie's is bringing a touch of Victorian elegance to Elland with the opening of its new tea and coffee lounge
HuddersfieldPanini stickers set to snub Huddersfield for Leeds in their 2018 World Cup TourDespite having Yorkshire's only Premier League side collectors across Kirklees have been left out of the pre-tournament fun
Food & DrinkAldi's Big Daddy steak is back for the Bank Holiday weekendHurry before it sells out
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Wolves close in on £10m man, violence in Kiev and Man Utd chase Bayern Munich wingerWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Examiner Community AwardsTears and cheers as the winners of the Examiner Community Awards are revealedJudges at the Examiner Community Awards said choosing winners was toughest decision in years
West Yorkshire PoliceSudden rise in violent attacks by doorstaff and this is what bouncers can and can't doFreedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police reveals figures for Kirklees pubs and clubs
University of HuddersfieldTeenager denies stabbing in Huddersfield town centrePolice called to alleged knife attack near Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street
M62Coroner calls for action over suicide risk at Scammonden Bridge over the M62Emotional inquest told of death of Nick Dawson in latest tragedy at Rainbow Bridge
BBCWindows firm exposed by BBC's Rogue Traders fined £150,000 - but hasn't paid a pennyApproved Green Energy Solutions made 300,00 unwanted calls
Huddersfield Town FCPhil Starbuck lifts the lid on his time with Neil Warnock at Huddersfield TownThe former fans' favourite also speaks about his experiences with other managers Eoin Hand, Mick Buxton and Ian Ross
MirfieldWarhammer fans can learn to paint figures and create sceneryMirfield's Creative Arts Hub is running workshops for young wargaming fans.
University of HuddersfieldTeenager denies stabbing in Huddersfield town centrePolice called to alleged knife attack near Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street
Football NewsHave your say in our Huddersfield Town end-of-season survey 2017/18Give us your thoughts on the Terriers' maiden Premier League campaign
Top Stories
Kirklees CouncilNew homes plan at West Yorkshire Fire HQ next to Kirklees air pollution hot spot
Fire chiefs in line for £2m windfall
BBCWindows firm exposed by BBC's Rogue Traders fined £150,000 - but hasn't paid a penny
Approved Green Energy Solutions made 300,00 unwanted calls
University of HuddersfieldTeenager denies stabbing in Huddersfield town centrePolice called to alleged knife attack near Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street
M62Coroner calls for action over suicide risk at Scammonden Bridge over the M62
Emotional inquest told of death of Nick Dawson in latest tragedy at Rainbow Bridge
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council U-turn over autistic six-year-old banned from school bus
Charity welcomes decision saying parents are often too worn down to challenge council
CleckheatonBoy badly injured in 40ft warehouse fall hoping to return to school next week
Mackenzie Cooper appeared on ITV's A&E Live and was described as the 'luckiest lad'
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryBeds crisis at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary last winter was worst ever recorded
Official figures from the NHS reveal that hospital was running at 93.3% capacity
SchoolsWatch youngsters at Bradley primary school enjoy one of the few school BMX tracks in the country
St Thomas Primary School has enough bikes for the whole class to take part
West Yorkshire PoliceSudden rise in violent attacks by doorstaff and this is what bouncers can and can't do
Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police reveals figures for Kirklees pubs and clubs
Huddersfield Town FCPhil Starbuck lifts the lid on his time with Neil Warnock at Huddersfield Town
The former fans' favourite also speaks about his experiences with other managers Eoin Hand, Mick Buxton and Ian Ross
Calderdale CouncilBrighouse parking charges "reflect individual requirements of town"
Calderdale Council has responded to criticism for introducing parking in Brighouse
Paul StevensCracking summer weather for one day at least over Bank Holiday weekend
A 'warm and hazy' weekend with a low chance of thunderstorms and one very summery day in store