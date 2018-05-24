Load mobile navigation
Prego in Brighouse

  1. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Pane Del Giorno (£3.50), homemade mixed breads and focaccia with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.1 of 6
  2. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Salmone Con Gnocchi (£16.95), pan cooked salmon fillet with buttered chorizo gnocchi, capers and spring onions.2 of 6
  3. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Sweet potato fries3 of 6
  4. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Pizza Tropicana (£9.95) featuring a tomato base, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.4 of 6
  5. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Spaghetti Dello Chef (£10.95), spaghetti pasta with smoked Italian pancetta, pepperoni sausage, onion, garlic and chilli, finished with baby prawns, touch of tomato and rocket leaves.5 of 6
  6. Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Profiteroles (£4.90)6 of 6
Greenhead ParkFunfair returns to Greenhead Park - here's all you need to knowOrganisers of Greenhead Park fun fair and beach give the Examiner a look behind the scenes
HuddersfieldGuide to half term events for all the family in and around HuddersfieldEvents for children and families this May half term in and around Huddersfield
HuddersfieldSingletons of West Yorkshire, First Dates is looking for you!The popular Channel 4 reality television dating series is holding an open casting event in Leeds next week
HuddersfieldFive outdoor paradises with pools within a two hour drive of HuddersfieldBeach-side paddling pools to splash zones that make a great day out for your family
EllandFirst look inside Bertie's new tea and coffee loungeBertie's is bringing a touch of Victorian elegance to Elland with the opening of its new tea and coffee lounge
What's OnPrego in Brighouse
HuddersfieldKFC apologises after customer bit into GREEN chickenEllie Mallinson complained to Huddersfield restaurant saying it made her feel sick
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Terence Kongolo admits Town return an "option"Welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Huddersfield Town FCProven Premier League striker is a must for Huddersfield Town, says Phil StarbuckThe former fans favourite believes this season's survival experience will help David Wagner's men kick-on next term
Huddersfield Town FCAccrington Stanley once again on the agenda for Huddersfield Town this summerDavid Wagner's side will make the short trip to Lancashire as part of their Premier League pre-season preparations
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation TrustMan left paralysed after work accident gets new lease of life in Paralympic sportHuddersfield man Tim Henson is among those championing it
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation TrustMan left paralysed after work accident gets new lease of life in Paralympic sport
Huddersfield man Tim Henson is among those championing it
EllandFirst look inside Bertie's new tea and coffee lounge
Bertie's is bringing a touch of Victorian elegance to Elland with the opening of its new tea and coffee lounge
Northern RailTwo more days of strike action on Northern trains planned
Northern workers will walk out for 18th time in ongoing dispute over driver-only trains
Huddersfield Town FCAccrington Stanley once again on the agenda for Huddersfield Town this summer
David Wagner's side will make the short trip to Lancashire as part of their Premier League pre-season preparations
Kirklees CouncilAnger after council workers take a saw to tree with nesting magpies
Tree fellers chop off all the branches except for those around the nest
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Rooney lands in America ahead of MLS moveWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Calderdale Royal HospitalFamily launches £100k appeal to help two-year-old struck down by cruel condition
Parents of Wilson Sweeney look to treatment in the USA as therapy is not available on NHS
Calderdale CouncilOn-street parking charges to be introduced in Brighouse town centre next month
Traders fear loss of business as motorists head for free parking at supermarkets