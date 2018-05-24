Prego in Brighouse

What's OngalleryPrego in Brighouse ShareByGavin Castle09:59, 24 MAY 2018Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Pane Del Giorno (£3.50), homemade mixed breads and focaccia with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.1 of 6Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Salmone Con Gnocchi (£16.95), pan cooked salmon fillet with buttered chorizo gnocchi, capers and spring onions.2 of 6Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Sweet potato fries3 of 6Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Pizza Tropicana (£9.95) featuring a tomato base, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.4 of 6Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Spaghetti Dello Chef (£10.95), spaghetti pasta with smoked Italian pancetta, pepperoni sausage, onion, garlic and chilli, finished with baby prawns, touch of tomato and rocket leaves.5 of 6Prego restaurant, Brighouse. Profiteroles (£4.90)6 of 6