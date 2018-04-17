What's OngallerySavaro ShareByGavin Castle14:11, 17 APR 2018Updated14:19, 17 APR 2018Savaro restaurant in Honley. Marina (£5.99) which is Lebanese bread filled with minced meat, onions, garlic, tomatoes and crushed chilli peppers.1 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley. Fatima Ahmad in the kitchen.2 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.3 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley. A warm welcome from Jiyan Khalaf.4 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.5 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.6 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.7 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.8 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.9 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.10 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.11 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.12 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.13 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.14 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.15 of 22Restaurant review: Savaro 7-13 Church Street, Honley.16 of 22Savaro restaurant in Honley. Fatayer Jebenne (£5.99), a combination of feta cheese, haloumi, mozarella and mint on top of freshly made pastry17 of 22Savaro restaurant in Honley. Swar El Sit (£4.99), pictured left, baked filo dough bracelet stuffed with nuts and pistachios and sprinkled with syrup and Halawet El Beyt (£4.99), homemade whipped cream on a base of coffee soaked biscuits topped with pistachios.18 of 22Savaro restaurant in Honley. Chicken Shawerma (£12.99), spice marinated chicken cooked on a vertical spit served with salad and rice.19 of 22Savaro restaurant in Honley. Mashawi Mix (£13.99), a mix of shish tawouk (diced chicken with garlic and lemons), shekaf (grilled lamb with parsley) and kebab with potato slices.20 of 22Savaro restaurant in Honley. Mashawi Mix (£13.99), a mix of shish tawouk (diced chicken with garlic and lemons), shekaf (grilled lamb with parsley) and kebab with potato slices.21 of 22Savaro restaurant in Honley. Maqloobe (£12.99) lightly fried eggplants cooked with chicken breast and rice and topped with nuts.22 of 22