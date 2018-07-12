Spotted Out: The Plumbers Arms

What's OngallerySpotted Out: The Plumbers Arms ShareByGavin Castle11:59, 12 JUL 2018Updated12:01, 12 JUL 2018Plumbers Arms Staff - Lukasz, Samuel, Sammy and Alexander1 of 13Just Chillin - Tom, Andy, Alex, Martin, Mike, Cheryl and Christine2 of 13The girls and boys are back in town - Jenny, Angela, Alan and Terry3 of 13Sids Gang - Gordon, Macca, June, Alison and Sid4 of 13Feeling at home - Karlene and Gina 1207185 of 13Dolly Daggers the band - Mike, Cole and Thom6 of 13Great entertainment - Mick, Steve, Rachel, Owen, Guy and Wally7 of 13Fab venue - Roger and Louise8 of 13Summer of love 18 - Amy, Abby, Chloe, Daz, Gilly, Terry, Jess, Pam and Tina9 of 13Plumbers is brilliant - Mick, Dennis and Fiona10 of 13Real plumbers - Mark, Gary, Karen and Neil11 of 13Out on the sesh - Stew, Dawn, Janice and Ray12 of 13Happy in the Hud - Nicola and Anna13 of 13