Stalls and prices at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018

All the latest from this year's food and drink extravaganza.

What's On

Here's our list of the stalls and their prices at this year's Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.

This year's event, the 18th time in the town, runs from 11am today to 5.30 pm on Sunday, August 5.

There are 90 stalls at this year's Food and Drink Festival. From handmade burgers, to hot and fluffy churros, so take the chance to try as many as possible over the next four days.

The weather seems set to be bright and sunny for most of the weekend but there could be the odd shower on Friday.

Burmese, Malaysian, Chinese and Thai treats will all be on offer, as well as locally-sourced pies, meats and fresh produce.

Bars will serve up everything from real ales to Pimms, prosecco and cocktails, with town centre bars including Revolution and Zephyr running bars alongside The Star Inn at Folly Hall and the Nook Brewhouse in Holmfirth.

Live music will kick off on the festival stage from Thursday, with bands Razorbach and Storm headlining on Friday and Saturday, with large crowds expected to stay late in the square to enjoy the party atmosphere.

  1. Spicy Kitchen from Marsh

  2. Spicy Kitchen from Marsh

  3. 'Udders Orchard cider bar menu

  4. Crepe Escape

  5. Prosecco and wine bar

  6. The Temujin Restaurant

  7. Temujin Stir-frys

  8. The Mack Shac

  9. Lily Pickles of Holmfirth - £4 per jar or 3 for £10

  10. Lily Pickles of Holmfirth

  11. Bree's Herbal Teas

  12. Bolster Moor Farm Shop

    Bolster Moor Farm Shop

  13. Mela Food Co

  14. Mela Food Co

  15. The Dilla Deli

    The Dill Deli

  16. Smoothie Mania

    Smoothie Mania

  17. Smoothie Mania

  18. Gastro Nick's

  19. Yummy Yank

  20. Piggie Smalls

  21. Little Chilli

  22. Greek Street Food

  23. Cocktails

    Cocktails

  24. Mediterranean Wraps

  25. Fresh Paella

    Fresh Paella

  26. Zephyr Bar

  27. The Monkey Club - Armitage Liberal Club

  28. Gringo's

  29. Wood Fired pizza

  30. Wood Fired pizza

  31. Cookie Dough stall

  32. Fresh Olives Turkish Deli

  33. Malvasio gourmet marshmallows

  34. Haworth G and Ts

  35. Haworth G and Ts

  36. Roly Poly gourmet pork

  37. Gourmet Sausages - Hot dogs £5, Sausage and mash £7

  38. Prep

  39. Bedazzled Cupcakes

  40. Steak Out

  41. The Parlour

    The Parlour

  42. Duck Wraps

  43. Yorkshire Hot Dog Company

    Yorkshire Hot Dog Company

