Here's our list of the stalls and their prices at this year's Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.

This year's event, the 18th time in the town, runs from 11am today to 5.30 pm on Sunday, August 5.

There are 90 stalls at this year's Food and Drink Festival. From handmade burgers, to hot and fluffy churros, so take the chance to try as many as possible over the next four days.

The weather seems set to be bright and sunny for most of the weekend but there could be the odd shower on Friday.

Burmese, Malaysian, Chinese and Thai treats will all be on offer, as well as locally-sourced pies, meats and fresh produce.

Bars will serve up everything from real ales to Pimms, prosecco and cocktails, with town centre bars including Revolution and Zephyr running bars alongside The Star Inn at Folly Hall and the Nook Brewhouse in Holmfirth.

Live music will kick off on the festival stage from Thursday, with bands Razorbach and Storm headlining on Friday and Saturday, with large crowds expected to stay late in the square to enjoy the party atmosphere.