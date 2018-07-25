The Raj in Milnsbridge

What's OngalleryThe Raj in Milnsbridge ShareByGavin Castle14:48, 25 JUL 2018Updated14:53, 25 JUL 2018Raj restaurant in Milnsbridge1 of 9The Raj restaurant in Golcar, Huddersfield. Mixed starter featuring sheek kebab, chicken tikka and onion bhaji.2 of 9Raj restaurant in Milnsbridge3 of 9The Raj restaurant in Golcar, Huddersfield. Aloo chana puree featuring chick peas and potatoes in spices and served on puree.4 of 9Raj restaurant in Milnsbridge5 of 9The Raj restaurant in Golcar, Huddersfield. Chicken tikka saag kharai.6 of 9The Raj restaurant in Golcar, Huddersfield. Tarka daal.7 of 9Raj restaurant in Milnsbridge8 of 9The Raj restaurant in Golcar, Huddersfield. Chicken tikka goa - chicken cooked with potatoes and mushroom and garnished with dhaniya.9 of 9