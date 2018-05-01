What's OngalleryThe Tannery ShareByGavin Castle16:05, 1 MAY 2018The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. Sweet peppers with halloumi cheese served with a chilli and honey dressing.1 of 5The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. The Tannery longboard - four dishes for £20 served with plenty of fresh bread2 of 5The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. chilli beef nachos served with a huge dollop of sour cream on top and cheese (right) and patatas bravas in homemade tomato sauce.3 of 5The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. Tiger prawns sizzling in garlic and chilli oil.4 of 5The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. Chocolate fondue with flapjack, shortbread, strawberries and marshmallow.5 of 5