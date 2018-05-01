Load mobile navigation
  1. The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. Sweet peppers with halloumi cheese served with a chilli and honey dressing.1 of 5
  2. The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. The Tannery longboard - four dishes for £20 served with plenty of fresh bread2 of 5
  3. The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. chilli beef nachos served with a huge dollop of sour cream on top and cheese (right) and patatas bravas in homemade tomato sauce.3 of 5
  4. The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. Tiger prawns sizzling in garlic and chilli oil.4 of 5
  5. The Tannery restaurant on Halifax Road at Hipperholme. Chocolate fondue with flapjack, shortbread, strawberries and marshmallow.5 of 5
HuddersfieldTake a look at famous Nont Sarah's after amazing transformation into party venue with hot tub, sauna and pole dancingThe pub and restaurant has a stunning new look as Chateau 1803 - and now takes group bookings
Tour de YorkshireWhere to watch the Tour de Yorkshire 2018It's bypassing Huddersfield but Barnsley and Halifax host the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire
Tour de YorkshireTour de Yorkshire 2018 Halifax, Leeds and Barnsley road closures and routesHalifax town centre will be out of bounds to traffic on Sunday and buses diverted or delayed
HuddersfieldFirst look at new gin and prosecco bar at Trattoria Domenico in HuddersfieldThere's going to be around 20 different gins including PINK 47 which is 47% alcohol!
HuddersfieldSee how a photographer has put Huddersfield on top of the worldStephen Garnett's drone images show unique sight of iconic landmarks
bank holidayEvents for all the family this Bank Holiday weekendCycling, scarecrows and Mr Men characters make-up the fun this Bank Holiday weekend
MarsdenAnger as pub chain boards up pub with ugly shutters in conservation villageThe Swan pub has been boarded up by Thwaites for over a month
Ainley TopFive injured after stolen car crashes at Ainley TopTwo men have been arrested following the incident on suspicion of vehicle theft
GolcarFriends of Huddersfield Town fan Gavin Greig to stage third football tournament in his memoryThis year's event could smash through the £10,000 barrier
Football NewsTom Ince aiming to be back from injury in time for Manchester City clashThe Huddersfield Town winger was sidelined for the Everton match after scoring the winner against Watford in his previous outing
M62Expect to see learner drivers on the M62 and other motorways from this dateThe DVLA is about to allow provisional licence holders to practice on motorways
Huddersfield town centreCarers who drunkenly battered woman in Huddersfield town centre could face disciplinary action
The three have been dealt with by magistrates ... now they must face employer Care Counts Ltd
M62Expect to see learner drivers on the M62 and other motorways from this date
The DVLA is about to allow provisional licence holders to practice on motorways
GolcarFriends of Huddersfield Town fan Gavin Greig to stage third football tournament in his memory
This year's event could smash through the £10,000 barrier
Golcar'Idiot' driver went through 30pm zones at ridiculous speeds in bid to escape policeFrancis Barrett panicked when police caught him driving.
Huddersfield town centreThree drunken care workers beat and kicked woman on floor outside Verve Bar
'It was beer in and brains out' said solicitor of Huddersfield town centre attack
Marsden'Whoever dumped this bread in the river didn't use their loaf'
Mystery after bread dumped in Marsden and Uppermill
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan accused of threatening to stab his partner ignored his bail conditionsVaughan Wilks was barred from contacting her as part of his bail conditions
Colne ValleyHow bid to restore school's former outdoor pursuits centre is getting a vital boost
Supporters edge closer to funding target for Peter Brook Centre in Wales
