Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? This week we visited Noble's Bar and Restaurant in Slaithwaite

What's OngalleryHave you been papped by our Snapper about Town? This week we visited Noble's Bar and Restaurant in SlaithwaiteSee if our photographer caught you on camera! ShareByJoanne Douglas11:00, 20 FEB 2018Girls reunion - Geraldine, Diane, Sally and Linda. Photo by Dave Cowan1 of 15Julies Angels - Gina, Jayne and Jo. Photo by Dave Cowan2 of 15Cheers - Jason. Photo by Dave Cowan3 of 15Nobles Bar Staff - Dominic and Megan. Photo by Dave Cowan4 of 15Alan Noble. Photo by Dave Cowan5 of 15Nice Blokes - Aly and Paul. Photo by Dave Cowan6 of 15Hitman and her - Dale and Andy. Photo by Dave Cowan7 of 15Sexy Slawit - Adele, John and Debz. Photo by Dave Cowan8 of 15Here to see the band - Hazel and Maggie. Photo by Dave Cowan9 of 15Rave On - Chaz and John. Photo by Dave Cowan10 of 15Ace Pub - Smitz and Christine. Photo by Dave Cowan11 of 15Da Boizzzzz - Ben, Daisy and Jud. Photo by Dave Cowan12 of 15In Love - Adele and Debs. Photo by Dave Cowan13 of 15Vital Signs - Steve, Paul, John, Dave and Phil. Photo by Dave Cowan14 of 15Living the dream - Sasha and Kyle. Photo by Dave Cowan15 of 15