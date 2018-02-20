Load mobile navigation
Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? This week we visited Noble's Bar and Restaurant in Slaithwaite

See if our photographer caught you on camera!

  1. Girls reunion - Geraldine, Diane, Sally and Linda. Photo by Dave Cowan1 of 15
  2. Julies Angels - Gina, Jayne and Jo. Photo by Dave Cowan2 of 15
  3. Cheers - Jason. Photo by Dave Cowan3 of 15
  4. Nobles Bar Staff - Dominic and Megan. Photo by Dave Cowan4 of 15
  5. Alan Noble. Photo by Dave Cowan5 of 15
  6. Nice Blokes - Aly and Paul. Photo by Dave Cowan6 of 15
  7. Hitman and her - Dale and Andy. Photo by Dave Cowan7 of 15
  8. Sexy Slawit - Adele, John and Debz. Photo by Dave Cowan8 of 15
  9. Here to see the band - Hazel and Maggie. Photo by Dave Cowan9 of 15
  10. Rave On - Chaz and John. Photo by Dave Cowan10 of 15
  11. Ace Pub - Smitz and Christine. Photo by Dave Cowan11 of 15
  12. Da Boizzzzz - Ben, Daisy and Jud. Photo by Dave Cowan12 of 15
  13. In Love - Adele and Debs. Photo by Dave Cowan13 of 15
  14. Vital Signs - Steve, Paul, John, Dave and Phil. Photo by Dave Cowan14 of 15
  15. Living the dream - Sasha and Kyle. Photo by Dave Cowan15 of 15
