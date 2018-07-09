Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are expected to line the route as Huddersfield Carnival returns at the weekend.

The celebration of Caribbean culture returns to Huddersfield with two days of events on July 13 and 14.

It gets underway on Friday July 13 with the Midnight Glow Parade.

Revellers will dance in the streets celebrating freedom, friendship and the opening of carnival day parading through the town centre starting in Market Place at midnight.

Then the big carnival parade on Saturday sees thousands of spectators line the streets to cheer on those taking part in the procession.

It starts at 1pm at the Hudawi Centre and will go along Great Northern Street, Willow Lane, St John’s Road, John William Street, Market Place, Cloth Hall Street, Market Street, Railway Street, Northumberland Street, Leeds Road and arriving back in Great Northern Street.

A spokesperson for Carnival said: “It’s going to be the biggest Caribbean Carnival Music Street Festival in our Premier Town – loud and proud!

“We welcome each and everyone to enjoy and join in the festivities.

“Costumed bands will display an array of costumes and will parade through the town centre, finishing at the Hudawi Centre where each costume band will have the opportunity to take to the stage outside one more time and where winners will be announced for best local, best individual masquerader on the road.

“For music lovers there will be music sections featuring our local internet radio stations playing the best Soca, Reggae and Roots music, food stalls, bar drinks, craft and information stalls.

“A small fairground will also be available to provide entertainment for children and young people.

“New this year, in St George’s Square from 11am to 3pm the Hopeful Families project in partnership with Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust (HACCT) will offer flag making workshops and carnival make up sessions.

“Join in and soak up steel band performances and DJ music.

“Our local Jamasize instructor will be there to get you fit and ready before the parade arrives in town.”

Huddersfield Carnival draws its inspiration from the Caribbean and provides a medium through which local communities come together, participate and enjoy the display of local talents in costume design, music, dance and drama.

It is organised by HACCT working with the Hopeful Families project to celebrate 70 years of the arrival of the Windrush Generation across the UK, but in particular those who contributed to the development of the infrastructure, economy and cultural diversity across Kirklees.

For further information, please visit www.hacct.co.uk