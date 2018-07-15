Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today’s sell-out Little Mix could concert could mean a £1m boost to the Huddersfield economy, says an expert at the town’s university.

Colin Bamford, subject leader in economics at Huddersfield Business School, said the 28,000 concert goers packing out the John Smith’s Stadium could have spent an average of £40 a head on their trip to see the popular girl band and support acts.

And he said traders in the town would have got a double boost this weekend – with today’s concert following yesterday’s Huddersfield carnival attracted big crowds before it was marred at the end by shots being fired.

Prof Bamford said the £1m generated for businesses in the town was similar to the level of income from the town’s annual food and drink festival.

As a comparison, university researchers have estimated that Huddersfield Town’s debut season in the Premier League brought in £5m to £8m for the town.

He said: “In the case of the football, there are not many supporters – perhaps 10% of the total – who attend from outside the town.”

Sunday’s concert would have seen a far higher proportion of people from further afield with those opting for an overnight stay in Sunday night providing a boost for local hotels and restaurants.

There would also have been be a knock-on effect for suppliers as local retailers increased their orders for food and drink to meet higher demand.

Steven Leigh, head of policy and research at the Huddersfield-based Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The great thing about this is that it gives the town an additional buzz, just like being Premier League.

“The more we can attract top names like this the more likely it is that other top bands will want to come here.”

He added: “It’s all part of putting Huddersfield in the spotlight. If Huddersfield businesses rise to the opportunity and do a really good job, deliver value for money and provide good service with a smile, people will remember and come back again.”

Paul Kemp, service director for economy, regeneration and culture at Kirklees Council, said it would be difficult to work out the direct impact of the concert on the local economy, but said: “We are delighted that such a popular act selected Huddersfield as a venue on their tour and also pleased that the Huddersfield concert is one of the best selling on the UK leg of the tour.”

Music attractions such as festivals and concert venues generated an estimated £4bn of spending during 2016, according to the latest figures from UK Music.

It also calculated that 12.5m people journeyed to musical events in 2016, meaning that about 40% of the audience for music events comprised tourists.

The research showed that musical tourists spent an average of £850 a head on tickets, transport, accommodation and related costs, amounting to about £4bn of revenue for the UK.