If you know your Alderaan from your Gallifrey, your Wampas from your Zygons, then beam yourself down to Kirklees College tomorrow for a day of interplanetary delights.

For the second year running Huddersfield ComicCon is presenting an array of guests, props and vehicles from various galaxies far, far away that includes one Doctor Who, two assistants... and even Darth Vader himself.

Organiser Martin Ballard says 2017’s event was a trial to test how much interest the people of Huddersfield might show in sci-fi and fantasy.

“We were hoping for 600 to 800 people to show up but we attracted more than 3,000 so we knew there was massive interest,” he said.

“We have gone much bigger this year. It’s going to be a great day for the family.”

The line-up is impressive. Actor Colin Baker - aka the sixth Doctor Who - will be reunited with his assistant Peri, played by Nicola Bryant. And another time traveller, actress Sophie Aldred (aka Ace) will also be present.

The Star Wars universe will be represented by Spencer Wilding - Darth Vader in Rogue One - as well as Pam Rose, who was glimpsed in the cantina sequence in the original Star Wars in 1977. Actor Clem So, seen in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, will also be in town along with CBBC actor James (Raven) Mackenzie.

Another Star Wars alumnus, Andrew Lawden, who trained child actors to use lightsabres in The Phantom Menace, will hold free classes in lightsabre dexterity for children. Any child that participates will receive a certificate.

This year’s Tardis logo has been designed by Huddersfield artist Duncan Osborne, who uses pointism - images made via dots of ink - to create pictures. His design ‘From Huddersfield to Gallifrey’ presents Doctor Who’s time machine in front of Castle Hill.

The event will boast a Tardis on site along with Lightning McQueen, a DeLorean from Back to the Future, K.I.T.T. from TV’s Knightrider and Burt Reynolds’ car from Smokey and the Bandit.

There will also be a full-size version of Jabba the Hutt’s throne room from Return of the Jedi, a full-size Wampa from The Empire Strikes Back, the gates from Jurassic Park, a giant dinosaur rib cage, a T-Rex plus real dinosaur bones (and authentic poo!), virtual reality gaming, visiting Disney princesses and a charity raffle with prizes donated by Ray (Darth Maul) Park and Doctor Who actress and comedienne Catherine Tate. The charities benefitting are the Laura Crane Trust and the Cathie Stankevitch Foundation.

Actors Sylvester McCoy and Christopher Biggins, who were originally announced as attending, have both had to withdraw from the event.

Tickets are £8 (adults), £4 (children) with children under 3 admitted free. A family ticket for four people is £20. Doors open

