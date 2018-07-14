The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was fun in the sun all the way when Huddersfield Carnival rocked the town this afternoon.

Thousands of people lined the town centre streets to marvel at the hundreds of people taking part in the vibrant event.

It was clear countless hours had been spent making some stunningly eye-catching costumes.

Some had come from as far away as London to take part and people from across the north of England had made the journey to see the colourful spectacle.

The noise was deafening as Huddersfield partied like never before.

Mo Flagz from London said: “It’s great. It’s the first time I have been up and I’m really enjoying it.”

Retired postman Neil Brook, 69, of Crosland Moor said: “It’s great to see Huddersfield looking so vibrant. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it so busy.”

Community group CohesionKirklees tweeted: “Huddersfield Carnival is lively, communities are all out celebrating the culture.”

Amanda Huxtable tweeted: “Today is carnival day in Huddersfield. We dress up, give thanks for our ancestors, make up noise on road, dance all day, eat good food and drink rum. I don’t want to waste a drop of the day.”

Ali Amla tweeted: “Great to see all communities coming together to celebrate our culture and diversity.”

And some were caught out by the parade.

Big Al said on twitter: “Just arrived in sunny Huddersfield for another real ale trail, turns out there is a carnival here this weekend. Slightly surreal being in Huddersfield with a Caribbean vibe in 26 degree heat.”