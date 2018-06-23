Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has been rated among the top five locations in the UK for a riverside holiday.

The analysis based on ratings and reviews on holiday rentals website HolidayLettings.co.uk puts the town in the same company as picturesque Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, historic Tiverton in Devon and Omagh, in Northern Ireland.

Huddersfield ranked fifth in the list compiled by Holiday Lettings, part of TripAdvisor, with an average rental review score of 4.932 out of 5.

In a blog post, Holiday Lettings praises the town’s architecture mix of “beautiful Victorian buildings alongside award-winning modern structures.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

It suggests holidaymakers “hire a bike and cycle along riverside paths in the Calder Valley, board the Kirklees Light Railway for a scenic trip through the south Pennine foothills, admire some art at Yorkshire Sculpture Park and much, much more.”

It said: “If you’re planning on taking the train to reach your riverside rental in Huddersfield, you’re in for a treat. The station is a Grade I listed building and it was described by John Betjeman as ‘the most splendid station façade in England’ and the state-of-the-art station at St George’s Square won the Europa Nostra award for European architecture. This is the theme for the rest of this town’s architecture: beautiful Victorian buildings sit happily alongside award-winning modern structures.”

The website lists scores of holiday lets in the Huddersfield area – from a former weaver’s cottage at Stocksmoor to a plush apartment at Titanic Mills in Linthwaite.

Laurel Greatrix, spokesperson for Holiday Lettings, said holidaymakers planning riverside getaways could expect great value when booking holiday rentals.

“Rentals are fantastic options for riverside retreats,” she said. “Booking a rental lets travellers enjoy the comforts and amenities of home, like extra space, living rooms, and kitchens while on holiday.”