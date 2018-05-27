Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rainbow of coloured jackets bedecked the choral rises in Huddersfield’s Town Hall as more than 200 men from nine male voice choirs took to the stage, writes Suzanne Smelt.

And the pot of gold? Not quite. Instead, we saw the golden instruments of world class Black Dyke Band, conducted by maestro Professor Nicholas Childs.

Choral experts Thom Meredith and Steven Roberts compèred this evening and between them conducted the massed singers, representative of choirs such as Colne Valley and Honley.

This phenomenal band kicked off proceedings with speedy, driving rhythms and military precision in high energy number 666 Squadron (Goodwin). Later, they set the stage ablaze with show stoppers Enter the Galaxies (Lovatt-Cooper) and The James Bond Suite. In the latter, the sound both exploded and then melted away as lyrical tunes seeped into the score. Exhilarating.

A truly impressive band, not least because of the stunning calibre of its players, tonight represented by soloists Brett Baker (trombone), Siobhan Bates (tenor horn) and Martin Irwin (soprano cornet).

And the choir? This multitude of singers gathered together for the first time on the day of Saturday’s concert to rehearse and perform. And having a good rapport with their conductors they sang with an amazing feeling of unity.

Notably, unswervingly accurate piano accompaniment was provided by Keith Swallow and Catherine Hall-Smith.

We expected a big choral sound and were not disappointed as the opening number, O When The Saints (Hood) was stylised by powerful melodies, confidently sung syncopated motifs and outstanding diction.

In favourites The Lost Chord and Psalm 126 the rich tone of these singers blossomed.

However, it was in the artistry of songs such as The Rose (McBroom/Humphreys) that the choir’s full potential was exploited. Here, beautifully soft dynamics were eked out from the gargantuan choral body, making any louder singing all the more effective.

A hushed unison start to The Rose gave way to beautiful bass melodies, quietly accompanied by the tenors’ subtle, yet warm, sound. With unrushed tempi, carefully shaped phrasing and a poignantly everlasting final note, this was a memorable performance as was the similarly polished rendition of An Evenings Pastoral (Shaw).

Local singing sensation Sarah Odgen delighted us with a mixture of classical and less serious songs and it was in the latter that she sparkled. Excellent characterisation brought numbers, such as I’m just a girl who can’t say no (Rogers and Hammerstein), to life.

The evening concluded with a stunning tutti version of Morte Christe (Jones), with a solo verse for Sarah. The final rapturous swell of sound filled Huddersfield Town Hall … and filled it was with people too.

A fantastic audience for this fundraising concert, organised by motivational musician Norman Mellor in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK Support Group (Huddersfield), who thanked everyone for their support.