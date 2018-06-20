Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkheaton's 53rd annual community gala will celebrate village life with a grand parade, festivities, food and an afternoon of outdoor entertainment.

The event on Sunday, July 1, begins with a parade of guides, brownies, cub scouts, young footballers and majorettes, who will wind their way through the village, leaving Heaton Avenue at noon and ending at the gala site, Fields Rise. In the spirit of a traditional gala, the parade will be led by the gala queens in all their finery.

One of the event’s organisers, Bob Walkington, says the gala brings together many sections of the community, young and old. He added: “It started off as an event for Kirkheaton scouts and guides, but it now involves Yetton Together, an organisation that runs the community centre in the village, and Kirkheaton Youth FC. The local church groups are also involved. It’s about getting together as a community.”

Entry to the gala field is free, but copies of the event’s programme (£1.50) are being distributed and sold in Kirkheaton in the run-up to the big day.

Kirkheaton residents can expect an afternoon of entertainment from local majorettes and dance troupes, children’s activities, food and drink stalls, animal handling experiences with Nature Safari, and a mini fun fair ride.

The day’s entertainment draws to a close around 4.30pm.