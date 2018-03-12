Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Milk Teeth

When: Friday, March 16.

Where: The Parish, 28 Kirkgate, Huddersfield, HD1 1QQ.

Tickets: £9 https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/milk-teeth .

Gloucestershire punks Milk Teeth hit the road once again in support of their latest EP Go Away, which includes a special intimate show at The Parish.

The band have gone from strength to strength since their first EP Smiling Politely, releasing an acclaimed debut album in the raw, punchy Vile Child and building a legion of ardent followers in their relatively short lifespan, and you can expect them to bring the same bite and ferocity that makes their music such a thrill to bask in.

Funke & The Two-Tone Baby

When: Friday, March 16.

Where: Small Seeds, 120 New Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2UD.

Tickets: Free entry.

There aren’t too many artists out there that possess the ingenuity of Dan Turnbull, the brainchild behind one-man band Funke & The Two-Tone Baby.

Turnbull’s music is an enthralling, energetic fusion of scrappy guitars, bluesy rhythms and motorik dance beats, and is held together by his raspy, passionate vocals.

Think Ed Sheeran, but with a lot more gusto and intensity.

Open Mike Eagle + MILO

When: Tuesday, March 20.

Where: The Parish, 28 Kirkgate, Huddersfield, HD1 1QQ.

Tickets: £15 https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/open-mike- eagle-- milo .

Open Mike Eagle has established himself as one of America’s finest underground rappers with his laid-back brand of hip-hop and his sharp, compelling lyricism.

Last year’s Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, a smart, emotionally engaging concept album about the housing project in Chicago his aunt lived in, was arguably the finest release of his career thus far, and his live shows also demonstrate how talented and captivating a performer he really is.

Ideal for fans of Kendrick Lamar.

Lucy Mae

When: Friday, March 23.

Where: Small Seeds, 120 New Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2UD.

Tickets: Free entry.

Lucy Mae will bring her unashamedly retro, smoky sound to Small Seeds in two weeks’ time, ahead of the release of her debut album.

Alongside her songwriting partner Luc Phan and her virtuosic band, she fuses together neo-soul and jazz with lyrics that deeply delve into issues surrounding relationships, family and life as a whole, which she perfectly showcased on her Amy Winehouse-esque eponymous EP.