Fascinated by art and want to know more?

The Art Society Huddersfield runs annual seasons of lectures on topics ranging from paintings and antiques to ceramics and architecture.

Its next event, on Thursday, March 15, for example, features a talk on Gustav Klimt, the Viennese painter famous for his use of gold paint and shocking - for the time - sexual themes.

The society, which changed its name last year from the unwieldy West Riding Decorative and Fine Arts Society , is eager to attract new members. Anyone interested in joining can attend an individual lecture for just £5 before signing up to an entire series.

Lizzie Booth, chairman of the society, is hoping that the name change will help enrolment.

She explains: “I was pleased when it was changed because I think nobody knew where in West Yorkshire we were based.

"But we have a long history in Huddersfield. Our members get to hear from professional speakers on some amazing subjects.

"We also run trips to places of interest. In April we are going to the World of Wedgwood museum in the Midlands for a day and we still have places available.”

(Anyone who’d like to join the potteries trip - cost £37.50, including lunch - should call Caroline Self on 01484 452952).

As well as a new title, the society has had a change of venue and now meets on the third Thursday in the month at the University of Huddersfield’s Sparck Jones Building on Firth Street. Changes in university parking arrangements made the previous venue on the main campus difficult for society members.

“Now there is parking at Firth Street,” said Lizzie, “which has made things a lot easier.”

Meetings generally start at 7.30pm, but members gather for a drink and chat around 7pm.

The topics of forthcoming lectures include the great cathedrals of medieval England; polite and not-so-polite Georgian society; a guide to buying antiques; and the Victorian obsession with spiritualism.

Membership of The Art Society Huddersfield (not to be confused with Huddersfield Art Society) is £45 annually, but anyone joining now will only pay £5 per remaining lecture.

For details of the programme and membership visit theartssociety.org/huddersfield