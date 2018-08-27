HuddsFest has arrived.

The first ever one-day music festival - which is the brainchild of Huddersfield Comic-Con organiser Martin Bellard - will see top acts such as Scouting for Girls, Aswad and Hue and Cry take to the stage at Storthes Hall .

Local acts include The Bluestrings and Fiery Biscuits.

Gates opened at 11am and the first band on stage is at 1pm. Hue and Cry will perform at 5pm, Aswad at 6.30pm and Scouting for Girls at 8pm.

The Met Office says the weather will be breezy with variable cloud, sunny spells and occasional showers with temperatures of around 12C.

Tickets are available on the day.

Organiser Martin Bellard said: “Help make this festival a regular on the festival calendar by coming along and we may even have a special announcement about 2019!”

We will have a reporter and photographer at the festival to bring you all the updates as they happen.