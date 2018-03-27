Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Magic Rock Brewing company s hosting a Vegan Food & Drink Festival, on Sunday, April 8.

It will be the second spring festival of its kind held at the brewery’s Magic Rock Tap in Willow Lane, Birkby.

Events manager Duncan Sime, who is himself a vegan, says the festival is a celebration of Magic Rock’s canned beers from its core range, which are all vegan. But as well as supping an ethical pint, festival-goers will be able to taste a wide variety of wholesome and tasty vegan foods – from burgers, Mexican tacos and curries to Malaysian cuisine and vegan mac ’n’ cheese.

Last year the brewery had a vegan month in June, which ended with a one-day festival, and also promoted its vegan beers during the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival in August with a special event of its own. Now Duncan says the spring vegan festival is likely to become an annual event.

He explained: “There’s a lot of interest in vegan food and drink. It’s a big movement and it’s not really catered for that much in Huddersfield. Over 10 of our core beers are vegan.

“I’ve gone a bit mad booking food stalls for the festival. There will be a lot of choice, including vegan cakes and ice cream.”

Duncan became a vegan about two years ago for health reasons. He’s lactose intolerant, so is particularly looking forward to sampling the vegan mac ‘n’ cheese from Manchester-based Mac Daddies.

Two local food suppliers are taking part, Dapur Malaysia, from the Packhorse Shopping Centre, and Indian vegetarian ‘meals on wheels’ provider Dabbawala, while others are travelling from as far afield as Nottingham and Leeds.

While there will be plenty of vegan beer on offer, none of the cask ales at the Tap are vegan. However, Duncan says all will be clearly labelled.

There’s free entry to the festival, which is on from noon until 7pm.

Magic Rock is now in its seventh year and was founded to create contemporary craft beers. It is now stocked all over the UK and exported to more than 20 countries worldwide.

* Vegans eat only plant-based foods - no dairy, eggs, meat, fish or honey – and won’t wear or use anything that contains animal products. Some beers, ciders and wine, while made from plant materials, are processed using isinglass from fish swim bladders and are, therefore, not vegan.