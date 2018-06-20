The video will start in 8 Cancel

Indie band singer Mark Christopher Lee has paid the briefest of musical tributes to his favourite Huddersfield Town player.

The Huddersfield-born singer with The Pocket Gods has penned a 30-second song about Aaron Mooy which features on an album containing ONE HUNDRED songs about football.

Mark, 47, says all his songs are about the World Cup - including one about the late 1966 World Cup winner Ray Wilson .

The idea behind the 30-second songs is that streaming services such as Spotify only pay out a small royalty to artists once a song reaches half a minute - and then no more.

“I receive 0.007 pence per stream,” said Mark. “The idea of putting 100 tracks on an album was about maximising royalties.”

Mark, who grew up in Wellhouse and now lives in St Albans, said he had written and recorded all 100 World Cup songs in just two days.

“The beauty of this album is that if you don’t like one song then you don’t have long to wait for the next one to come around.”

The Pocket Gods were originally discovered by the late BBC DJ John Peel and have been championed by the likes of Tom Robinson (BBC 6 Music) and Huw Stephens from BBC Radio 1.

The album, which is called 100x30 World Cup, is available on all digital platforms.