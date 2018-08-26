Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers are gearing up for Huddersfield’s first HuddsFest music festival starring headliners Scouting for Girls.

The event at Storthes Hall in Kirkburton on Bank Holiday Monday has had a boost to ticket sales in the last week thanks to a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

And now those who bought full price tickets can also take advantage – by bringing a friend for free. Anyone who bought an early ticket should have received an email with the offer.

Festival director Martin Ballard said: “The festival itself is coming together thanks to a host of local companies like A1 Signs and Banners, Premier Pro Audio, Daytona Stages and G&S Toilets keeping a real local feel to the event.

“The day is a combination of local bars and food retailers, with festival facepainting and glitter along with costumed characters galore and movie vehicles as we all listen to our favourite songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s from the massively successful Aswad, Scouting for Girls and Hue & Cry.

“With the forecast predicting a mostly dry and breezy day, people can make the most of the last Bank Holiday of the year by buying their tickets as buy-one-get-one-free at the website or you can get the same offer on the gate from 11.30am but ticket holders get priority entry.

“Help make this festival a regular on the festival calendar by coming along and we may even have a special announcement about 2019!”

Gates open at 11am and the first band is on stage at 1pm. Hue & Cry are on at 5pm, Aswad at 6.30pm and Scouting for Girls at 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.huddsfest.co.uk and are priced at £25 for adults, £12.50 for under 16s and under 5s go free.

The Met Office says the weather will be breezy with variable cloud, sunny spells and occasional showers with temperatures of around 12C.